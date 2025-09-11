Does Conrad die in ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’? Finale may confirm fan-favorite show’s darkest twist yet

The fate of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ characters will be revealed in the highly anticipated final episode on September 17.

Based on Jenny Han's novel series of the same name, 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (TSITP is heading towards its conclusion, with its final episode set to premiere on Wednesday, September 17. Ahead of its much-anticipated release, fans are buzzing with the theories of Conrad Fisher's (Christopher Briney) fate in the show. While Isabel 'Belly' Conklin (Lola Tung) has moved to Paris and found a love interest, it does not mean her complicated romance with Conrad and his brother Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) has ended. However, if the latest speculations are to be believed, Conard's character may die in the series finale.

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in a still from 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Dana Hawle)

Many 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' fans on TikTok are speculating that Conrad might be dying or develop a terminal illness. The fans are examining potential storylines and are making emotional edits, imagining Conrad's funeral. One such video is from TikToker Kirsten Trout, who points to moments where Conrad grabs his chest and mentions that heart disease runs in his family, believing he could be diagnosed with a serious heart condition by the season's end, as per Betches.

However, Conrad does not die or get a terminal illness in the books, but 'TSITP' author and show creator Jenny Han has hinted that the show's ending may differ. She told Elite Daily, "I always knew how I wanted to end the books. But with the show, I went into it with an open mind; I wanted to approach it with fresh eyes and just see what sort of magic happened on screen. I am somebody who is always changing things up." Notably, in the books, Conrad is healthy, and he and Belly eventually get married.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3, Episode 10 premiered on Wednesday, September 10 on Prime Video, kicking off one of the final episodes of the romance drama, as per Forbes. Fans can stream this episode along with all previous installments of the show directly on Prime Video. In Episode 10, Belly and Jeremiah call off their wedding, prompting her to book a flight to Paris. At the airport, she spots Conrad but doesn't approach him and boards the plane instead. Meanwhile, Conrad learns from Adam Fisher (Tom Everett Scott) that the wedding is canceled.

Back home, a drunk Jeremiah questions friends about Belly and Conrad but is reassured they didn't run away together. In Paris, Belly finds her study abroad program full and her backpack stolen, leading her to meet Gemma (Corinna Brown), Max (Jahz Armando), Celine (Isaline Prévost Radeff), and Benito (Fernando Cattori), who encourage her to stay. Meanwhile, Steven Conklin (Sean Kaufman) discovers Jeremiah cheated on Belly. Belly then calls Jeremiah, but their conversation ends with him saying, "Don't f*****g call me again," as she admits she doesn't know who she is anymore.

Conrad apologizes to Jeremiah, who tells him, "She didn't choose me, but she didn't pick you either. So why don't you get the f**k out, go back to California, and never come back?" Adam consoles both brothers, and the episode closes with Belly deciding to remain in Paris, thinking, "I have no idea where I'm headed, what my future holds, or who it's with. But I know this: rebuilding is always possible. It has to be set to Taylor Swift's 'How Did It End?'