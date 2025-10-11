'Hazbin Hotel' creator gets candid on season 2 after hit animated series' massive renewal

Series creator Vivienne Medrano shared an exciting update on season 2's release

'Hazbin Hotel' season 2 received an encouraging update from its creator. Vivienne Medrano's latest on the hit animated series' release date comes as positive news after it was offered a four-season renewal by Prime Video. The series saw major success on YouTube and was later moved to the streamer.

Speaking to CBR, Medrano expressed optimism about the upcoming installment. "I'm very excited for Season 2. It feels weird because it's been done for a minute, so it's like, 'Oh, people are gonna see it soon.'" She also weighed in on how Prime's renewal news was a "blessing and a curse" at the same time.

​​"I mean, for me, I think it's like a blessing and a curse to be so far ahead, you know?" Medrano said. "Because obviously I have the whole story in my head, so I know where I want it to end. I know all that. And what's amazing is we're very close to that. Four seasons are so much of the story. So I'm very excited we've gotten so far into it, but the curse is being so far ahead." She further added, "I've heard the music and all these things from stuff that won't happen for a very long time. And I just have to sit on it and wait. So that happened with Season 1, happened with Season 2. So I know I'll survive, but that's where we're at right now."

Earlier in April, Prime Video announced that there would be new seasons of 'Hazbin Hotel' coming to the streamer. It also said the animated series' spinoff, 'Helluva Boss,' would join the hit series. 'Hazbin Hotel' sees Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), the princess of hell, attempting to rehabilitate the demons so that he kingdom's population could be kept under control. As a result, she opens a hotel that helps guests move to heaven. The cast includes Alex Brightman, Stephanie Beatriz, and Kimiko Glenn.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis reads: "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mock her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality." The spinoff has Richard Horvitz, Bryce Pinkham, Erica Lindbeck, and Vivian Nixon lending their voices.

'Hazbin Hotel' Season 1 is available for streaming on Prime Video.