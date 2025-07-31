‘Hazbin Hotel’ Season 2 teases new twists, bigger villains, and a surprise voice you’ll recognize

‘Hazbin Hotel’ Season 2 is dropping October 29 on Prime Video and we can't wait

Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano's hellish satire 'Hazbin Hotel' has been revived by Amazon Prime for season 2. The new update has delighted the animated series fans since the upcoming season marks its entry right in time for Halloween. Prime Video shared a new teaser revealing the date and title last week on YouTube. 'Hazbin Hotel' Season 2 is expected to debut on October 29 with extended new characters and plot twists.

Excited fans have already started to theorize on what new events will be added to the plot theme and are thrilled to witness new songs, "Yeah, she mentioned it last year on the Post-Finale Q&A live stream - basically Season 1 had a lot of stuff crammed into it because at the time Vivzie didn't know yet if A24 would renew the series for more Seasons; hence she wanted to include as much world-building and characterisation as it was possible. Whereas with Season 2, the story and events will be more focused on the main theme and the characters connected to it - with less Side-Plots being present in general," a fan of the series highlighted on Reddit. "I'm obviously very excited to see more Vox (I knew he was going to be a big antagonist alongside the other Vees), but I do hope that the episodes have a longer run time since I don't want the season to feel rushed," a viewer voiced concern.

Meanwhile, Prime Video surprised fans with another major announcement: the birth of a new character -Abel. Sharing a much-awaited teaser on YouTube, the giant streaming network introduced 'Fall Out Boy' rock band lead Patrick Stump as the voice behind angelic Abel. While season 1's plot centered around hell and the devious plan by Lucifer's daughter, Princess Charlie, to reign with a rehabilitation hotel for sinners, season 2 will focus more on heaven. Another devilish character that will be playing a major role in the upcoming season is supervillain Vox, who is voiced by two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle. "He's a lot more of a present villain than Adam," creator Medrano hinted while appearing on Hellaverse's panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, as per ScreenRant.

"I liked Vox originally. I like all the Vees. But focusing on one of them, and he makes sense because he's the refactoring leader – or thinks he is – what makes it fun this season is he's a lot more present as a villain than Adam. It's the perfect amount. He's in a lot," Medrano added. She also hinted that in the upcoming season, Lucifer's daughter, Charlie, will be facing more resistance from heaven after proving that redemption is possible for sinners.

However, Vox will be having his glorious moment with Charlie, and there could be a thunderous showdown between the two Medrano teased during the comic con. Since the climax of season 1 ended on a high note with the defeat of Adam and the angels at the hands of Lucifer and Nifty, the upcoming season will be more about each of their backstories.