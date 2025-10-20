'From' star provides major update on hit MGM+ horror drama

Ricky He took to Instagram to share an update on the much-awaited thriller series

'From' had a major update coming from the show's stae Ricky He. Known for his portrayal of Kenny Liu on the horror thriller, He's character is one of the key people trapped in a mysterious town plagued by nocturnal evil. The hit series was renewed for a fourth season which went on floors in June this year, and is expected to release in 2026. He took to Instagram to share an update that will please the show's fans.

"final lap season 4 - tomato soup is back," He captioned his post with a series of images. Other members of the cast were seen in the pictures as well, including Hannah Cheramy, A.J. Simmons, Julia Doyle, David Alpay, Samantha Brown, and Corteon Moore. The new season will also shed light on Liu's character arc after he became Boyd Stevens' (Harold Perrineau) deputy again in season 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky He (@rckyhe)

Earlier, He discussed what it was like to have his character make it to three seasons. In an interview with CBR, he said it was a "good feeling", and further added: "It's not a small accomplishment. It's a good feeling. When we first started Season 1, and we did our first ever table read... [executive producer] Jeff Pinkner said right off the bat as a disclaimer before we even got started [that] because of the nature of a story like this, it's never going to be personal. It's never going to be about anything other than the story. But any one of you could go at any given moment. And because you guys don't get any advance notice until the script comes out, that's just how it's going to go. So every season and every window of anticipation of scripts coming out, you're kind of like, oh, am I the next one to go? So it's a good feeling."

Upon renewal, Pinker said, "We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM+ and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our FROMily. By the end of season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?"'

The official logline for 'From' Season 4 reads, "In season 4, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare." He's update shows that the series will probably hit the screens sometime between April and September. There's a possibility of a fall release, but only time will tell if the network decides to drop an early surprise.