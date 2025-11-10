‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Episode 4 release date confusion explained — here's when it actually drops

Thought ‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Episode 4 was delayed? Turns out HBO just played a scheduling trick

With spine-chilling horror and a spook-induced storyline, HBO's 'It: Welcome To Derry' Episode 3 made sure fans received the right amount of terror. The supernatural series' latest episode, titled 'Now You See It,' had fans on the edge as it ended at the school, with the kids walking through its darkened halls. The episode ended with the group developing their cemetery photos, leaving fans eager and wondering when episode 4 will arrive.

A still from 'IT: Welcome to Derry' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Brooke Palmer)

Notably, 'It: Welcome to Derry' Episode 4 will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max on Sunday, November 16, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 7 pm CT / 8 pm MT, as per Bam Smack Pow. Some viewers are confused about the release schedule because several fans were expecting new episodes on Fridays, particularly hoping for the third episode this week. The reason for the confusion is simple as HBO Max released the second episode early, leading fans to believe future installments might drop ahead of schedule, too.

HBO Max released 'IT: Welcome To Derry' Episode 3 two days early as a Halloween treat, letting fans stream it ahead of time while HBO still aired it in its usual Sunday slot. Since Halloween is over, the show has returned to its regular schedule, with new episodes dropping on Sundays on both HBO and HBO Max. This resumed with episode 3 and will continue with episode 4, and for the rest of the season. The remaining episodes of 'It: Welcome To Derry' will air weekly, with episode 5 on November 23, episode 6 on November 30, Episode 7 on December 7, and the finale, Episode 8, on December 14, 2025.

As per reports, 'It: Welcome to Derry' also successfully drew 5.7 million viewers in its first three days across HBO and HBO Max, based on Nielsen linear viewing and Warner Bros. Discovery streaming data. That makes it the third-biggest series premiere since HBO Max launched, trailing only 'House of the Dragon' and 'The Last of Us.' While WBD didn't release full three-day comparisons, 'House of the Dragon' debuted with just under 10 million viewers in a single day, and 'The Last of Us' opened with 4.7 million in one day, per Variety.

Talking about the show, 'It: Welcome to Derry' expands the Stephen King universe and Andy Muschietti's 2017 and 2019 films, serving as an origin story for Pennywise. Bill Skarsgård reprises his role as the terrifying clown, joined by a cast that includes Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Blake Cameron James, Arian S. Cartaya, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Clara Stack, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso.