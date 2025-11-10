Glen Powell's 'The Running Man' reboot hides a creepy 'IT' easter egg — and even the author loves it

Edgar Wright's 'The Running Man' hides a dark Stephen King secret, a return to the cursed town of Derry that hints at something sinister lurking within

In classic Stephen King fashion, a familiar town from his terrifying universe is making an unexpected return to the big screen. This time, in Edgar Wright’s upcoming adaptation of 'The Running Man'. Known for his meticulous filmmaking and clever homages, Wright has reportedly placed part of the story in Derry, Maine. It’s the infamous fictional town that haunts much of King's literary landscape. According to the latest issue of SFX Magazine (via Cinemablend), audiences will spot the Derry Town Hall during one of the film’s sequences, a subtle nod that connects 'The Running Man' to the author’s wider mythos.

While fans shouldn't expect a full-blown crossover featuring Pennywise the Clown lurking in the shadows, this Easter egg is sure to thrill King devotees who recognize Derry as the epicenter of 'IT' and other chilling tales. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Derry has been tied to 'The Running Man'. In King’s original 1982 novel, which was released under his pseudonym Richard Bachman, the town was already mentioned years before 'IT' debuted in 1986. Wright's decision to include it in the movie isn't a random tribute; it's a deliberate nod to the roots of King's sprawling world.

It also means that the director, best known for 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Baby Driver', has done his homework when it comes to honoring the source material. While Wright's adaptation draws directly from King's novel, it's set to distinguish itself from the 1987 film version starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The movie famously took major liberties with the story. Speaking to the British Film Institute, Wright reflected on how the earlier adaptation disappointed him as a young movie lover. "I'd read the book when the [Richard] Bachman books were re-released in the mid-80s. I was probably about 14," he said.

Wright added, "So, when I finally saw the 1987 film, as a young film fan, probably still in my teens, it was the first time I watched something and was very aware of how loose the adaptation was. They didn't really adapt the book at all. They used some of the setup, but the bulk of the story hadn't been adapted. That always stuck with me, that there was a whole other film in the source material." Wright’s passion project has been a long time in the making. He’s reportedly wanted to bring 'The Running Man' to life for over 15 years. The film, starring Glen Powell as Ben Richards, reimagines the story as a futuristic survival thriller about a man forced to participate in a deadly televised manhunt.

Early trailers hint at a faithful yet contemporary approach that embraces the book's dark satire on entertainment, power, and desperation. Even Stephen King himself is on board. In a recent interview with Variety, the legendary author praised Wright's vision, applauding the director for staying true to the heart of the story while adding clever, unexpected twists. For an author who's seen countless adaptations of his work, both hits and misses, that's high praise indeed. Meanwhile, 'The Running Man' storms into theaters on November 14.