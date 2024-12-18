'The Last of Us' fans might not have to wait long for Season 3, here's what we know

While we are eagerly waiting for 'The Last of Us' Season 2, it seems that the next chapter might already be in the works

Fans of HBO’s hit series 'The Last of Us' have plenty to look forward to. While Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic drama is set to arrive in 2025, there’s already buzz about Season 3, and it might be closer than we think. Production on the next chapter is set to kick off in mid-2025, meaning Joel and Ellie’s story could continue sooner than anticipated.

Although there’s still a lot we don’t know, this news suggests the creative team is moving full steam ahead to keep the momentum going. With cameras reportedly set to roll in just a few months after Season 2's release, fans might not have to endure a long wait to dive back into the world of 'The Last of Us'.

When can we expect 'The Last of Us' Season 3 to release?

Pedro Pascal as Joel in a still from 'The Last of Us' (@HBO MAX)

Production Bulletin says that 'The Last of Us' Season 3 is already in pre-production and is expected to begin filming in the summer of 2025. If things go smoothly, this could mean the third season will be ready to air as early as 2026. Like the previous seasons, filming will likely take place in Canada, with Vancouver and nearby areas serving as the backdrop for the show’s haunting, pandemic-stricken world. This familiar setting has already been key to the show’s success, adding to its immersive and realistic feel. While HBO hasn’t confirmed the timeline yet, the news is enough to spark get our backpacks ready.

Inside 'The Last of Us' Season 2's plot and release date

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in 'The last of Us' (IMDb/HBO)

Before diving into 'The Last of Us' Season 3, there’s plenty to look forward to in 'The Last of Us' Season 2. Based on the 2020 video game 'The Last of Us: Part II', the new season will pick up where the first left off, exploring the post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested, yet emotional world of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). We will get to meet new characters like Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), Dina (Isabela Merced), and Isaac (Jeffrey Wright), each playing a big role in this next chapter. With new friendships, love stories, and conflicts on the horizon, Season 2 might raise the stakes even higher. Season 2 is set to premiere in 2025, but for now, the first season is available to stream on Max.

'The Last of Us' Season 2 trailer