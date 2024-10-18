Madeline Matlock may be a genius, but she isn't half the sleuth without one very important 'helper'

CBS's 'Matlock' follows Madeline 'Matty' Matlock, a clever lawyer who infiltrates a high-profile law firm to seek justice for her daughter’s death

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Matlock'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Madeline 'Matty' Matlock's (Kathy Bates) quest to expose the truth about her daughter's death accelerates in Episode 2 of 'Matlock', as she gains the trust of her boss Olympia (Skye P Marshall). Based on the 1986 television series of the same name, Matlock's premiere episode introduces viewers to Madeline, a poor woman whose past elicits sympathy as she struggles with financial troubles after her husband's demise.

However, by the end of the first episode, it is revealed that Madeline is lying and her real name is Madeline Kingston. So why did she lie? It turns out that Madeline decided to join 'Jacobson & Moore' to get documents linked to how the opioid epidemic may have been avoided. However, the work at hand is not as simple as she had hoped; given the fast-paced world, Madeline frequently feels the strain of her new task, dread of being exposed, and, of course, the pressure of uncovering the truth, but fortunately, she has a special person to assist her.

How did Alfie Kingston help Madeline 'Matty' Matlock in 'Matlock' Episode 2?

Aaron D Harris in a still from 'Matlock' (@cbs)

During her investigation, Madeline is assisted by her 12-year-old grandson Alfie Kingston (Aaron D. Harris). Now, Alfie is a clever boy who understands the importance of helping his grandmother and wholeheartedly supports her. He adores her grandma and is willing to help her no matter what.

In Episode 2, Alfie's technical genius shone through as he fabricated a fake news story online to support Madeline's claim of being mugged on the subway. This episode also highlights their strong teamwork, as they manage to uncover Olympia's passcode, marking a crucial step toward achieving their common objective.

How crucial is Alfie Kingston's help to Madeline 'Matty' Matlock in 'Matlock'?

Kathy Bates and Aaron D Harris in a still from 'Matlock' (@cbs)

Alfie is essential to the success of Madeline's plan, as she requires the help of a technical expert—and who better than Alfie for the job? Despite his young age, Alfie is exceptionally skilled; he not only aids Madeline's grandmother in crafting a fake identity but also motivates Madeline to pursue her goals.

Alfie's efforts not only assist Madeline in maintaining her disguise as a harmless elderly woman but also give the tactical assistance she requires to continue her undercover investigation. Without Alfie's talents and emotional support, I believe Madeline would struggle to carry out her plan successfully. In addition, the duo successfully obtained Olympia's phone passcode. So it will be interesting to watch what sort of information they receive from it and how Alfie decodes the information on the cell phone.

How to stream 'Matlock'?

'Matlock' is available on CBS (@cbs)

'Matlocks' can be seen online without a cable by selecting a TV setup that does not require one. You may use DirecTV Stream to watch CBS online. CBS is included in each of its four bundles. FuboTV, which offers CBS in all its packages, is another way to watch CBS Online. The most affordable plan is the Pro one, which costs $79.99 a month. CBS Online is also available through Paramount+.

The extended Paramount+ with SHOWTIME package offers 24-hour CBS live streaming, although the streaming service is best recognized for its on-demand library. This plan comes with a seven-day free trial and costs $12.99 a month after that. Hulu Plus also allows you to view CBS Online. Real-time television After a three-day free trial, CBS, which is included in this live TV channel package, costs $76.99 a month.

'Matlock' trailer