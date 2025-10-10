Chris O’Donnell teases what’s next after 9-1-1: Nashville’s jaw-dropping premiere twist

The premiere episode of '9-1-1: Nashville' featured high-octane drama with a dose of a stunning revelation

Premiered on Thursday, October 9, the latest addition to the '9-1-1' franchise, '9-1-1: Nashville,' grabbed major headlines for a shocking twist that had fans on the edge. Set against the backdrop of a major disaster at a country music festival, the premiere episode of the spin-off had the emergency responders facing dramatic challenges. However, it also featured a jaw-dropping twist, revealing a shocking secret about Chris O'Donnell's Don Hart. Now, in a recent chat, O'Donnell hinted at how this revelation will impact the new show, and honestly, we are here for it.

Chris O'Donnell attends a ceremony honoring him with the 2544th Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

In '9-1-1: Nashville,' fans were stunned when it was revealed that Hart's past includes another son. While viewers knew his son Ryan was on the 113 team, newcomer Blue Bennings also joins the squad, and it turns out he's Hart's son from a previous relationship with Dixie. This stunning revelation makes it clear that Ryan and Blue are half-brothers, according to Good Housekeeping. In an October 9 interview with Entertainment Weekly, O'Donnell shared that the revelation about Hart's other son will make things more compelling in upcoming episodes.

"Finding out unexpectedly that you're the father of a child, and then not being able to be a part of that child's life, but kind of watching from afar and trying to be supportive, but having no connection ... I can't imagine what that must be like," he said. He added, "You see that with Don when Blue finally reaches out to him and says that he wants to connect, and we'll learn more about what the motivations were. These are definitely emotions and situations I have not dealt with firsthand, but it's fun to play around with it." With the '9-1-1' franchise known for its drama both in and out of the fire station, O'Donnell hinted there's plenty more to explore as '9-1-1: Nashville' continues this fall.

Showrunner Rashad Raisani said, "This show is a true family affair." He explained the casting twist, saying, "It keeps Jessica and keeps Leanne involved in the show, even if neither of them are first responder themselves. But luckily, we have two great actors and the gravitational force pulls the narrative towards them." Notably, Jessica Capshaw is a series regular on '9‑1‑1: Nashville,' portraying the wife of O'Donnell's character, with their son Ryan also part of the show, as per Just Jared. Best known for playing Dr. Arizona Robbins on 'Grey's Anatomy' (seasons 5–14), Capshaw returned for a guest appearance in season 20.