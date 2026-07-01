What song does Jubilee play in 'X-Men '97' Season 2? The meaning behind the nostalgic track

Season 2 of the popular animated series will air upto August 12, after three episodes were released on Wednesday.

'X-Men '97' Season 2 treated fans with three new episodes when it premiered on Wednesday on Disney+. The animated series follows the X-Men on a new adventure spanning the distant past to the faraway future. The time-traveling X-Men are stuck in different timelines following the events of Season 1. While the first episode delves into the future of 3960 AD, the third episode flashes back to 3000 BC. But the second episode, titled 'A Force to Be Reckoned With,' focuses on the present timeline in the 1990s and centers on the young mutant Jubilee (Jubilation Lee). After the original X-Men are scattered across time, Cable (Chris Potter) rounds up the remaining mutants like Jubilee (Holly Chou) and Sunspot (Gui Agustini), trying to recruit them into his new mutant team called the X-Force.

An image of Jubilee from ‘X-Men ‘97’ Season 2 (Image Source: Marvel Studios Entertainment | X-Men ‘97)

However, Jubilee gets kidnapped by the government-sponsored faction, X-Factor, and placed in a cell with a power-inhibiting collar around her neck. Jubilee manages to escape by persuading Polaris (Carolina Ravassa) to set her free. Polaris realizes X-Factor has moved away from its original mission of protecting mutants. She gives her a 5-minute head start. Jubilee gets into fight mode with her headphones, bubblegum, and roller skates. She fights off X-Factor's armed guards single-handedly as Veruca Salt's hit single, 'Volcano Girls,' plays in the background. Jubilee uses her powers while freeing the detained mutant prisoners.

Veruca Salt takes its name from a character in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.' Founded in 1993, the alt-rock band was led by Nina Gordon and Louise Post, who were the vocalists and guitarists. The band's second album, 'Eight Arms to Hold You,' which was released in 1997, features the upbeat track 'Volcano Girls.' The song's peppy sound and explosive energy underscore Jubilee's defiance as she walks down the hallway to take on the armed prison guards. It also sets the pace for the fight scene as Jubilee breaks into acrobatic moves while on roller skates. Her sparks contrast with the hallway's dark lighting.

An image of Jubilee from the episode (Image Source: Marvel Studios Entertainment | X-Men ‘97)

The lyrics, "Go, I don't wanna go, I don't wanna go," loop as she fights to take control of her life and underscore her rebellion. Furthermore, the lyrics "Volcano girls, we really can't be beat, Warm us up and watch us blow. But now and then we fail, and we admit defeat. We're falling off, we are watered down and fully grown," embody Jubilee's defiant spirit and her willingness to take a stand against authority. The fight sequence culminates in Jubilee diving off the helicarrier, without a parachute, leaving behind a trail of fireworks for X-Factor. All episodes of 'X-Men '97' are slated to drop on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET on Disney+.