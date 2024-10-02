What is Wonderlic test? Aaron Hernandez flunked a very important metric and sent up big red flags

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' follows the rise and fall of the NFL star Aaron Hernandez

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Episode 4 of FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' finally takes a turn on Aaron's professional journey as the disgraced athlete's path to professional football began with his drafting in the New England Patriots.

However, the road to drafting was not without hurdles, as Aaron realizes that his professional career may end before it even began, all because he performed poorly on his evaluation tests and, of course, the off-field concerns. Even despite his best efforts, Aaron was unable to convince selectors who detected his proclivity for trouble, as evidenced by his Wonderlic and Maturity exam results. So, what precisely are these tests, and are they required for NFL athletes to participate in?

What is the Wonderlic test?

Josh Andrés Rivera as Aaron Hernandez in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (@hulu)

The Wonderlic Test is a 12-minute, 50-question exam used by businesses and educational institutions to evaluate cognitive ability, as per Job Test Prep. In addition, it is utilized in the NFL draft to assess athletes' decision-making abilities and how they will respond at critical times during games. As per reports, this exam is used to assess verbal thinking, numerical reasoning, abstract reasoning, and overall understanding.

The test is available in several variations, each with a distinct length and level of difficulty. Some versions are proctored; others are not. The potential score range is 1-50. The average football player scores roughly 20 points, and scoring at least 10 points shows a person is literate, as per Football IQ Score.

What score did Aaron Herandez get on his tests?

Josh Andrés Rivera in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

In Episode 4 of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,' it is revealed that Aaron fairs poorly in his Wonderlic test, which is consistent with real life, since he scores just 17 on his test, as per WSJ. Surprisingly, the disgraced athlete received 10 points in the mental quickness exam and just 1 in the mental maturity test.

The report also highlighted his strength and dedication. In the same test result, it was also reported that Aaron will go along with his teammates but will do very little to assist them, with his partying habits being emphasized as his weakness.

What do the poor Wonderlic marks indicate about Aaron Hernandez?

Josh Andrés Rivera in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

In the four episodes of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' we have observed Aaron fighting alone. This suggests that he likely faced difficulties with cognitive skills like problem-solving, decision-making, and learning.

Furthermore, his ongoing substance misuse may have contributed to his low score on the Wonderlic exam, which may have exacerbated his difficulties both on and off the field. Meanwhile, Aaron's excellent score on the mental quickness exam suggests that he was able to absorb information quickly and make effective judgments.

How to stream 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'?

A still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

If you want to watch 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' on FX, you have several options. YouTube TV offers FX for $72.99 per month, with a free trial. Hulu FX is accessible with any Hulu subscription, beginning at $7.99 per month.

Hulu also offers a free trial to new and qualifying returning subscribers. Amazon Prime Video allows you to rent or buy FX. FXNOW is free but requires a subscription to a suitable entertainment provider, such as cable.

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' trailer