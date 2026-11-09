What is Viping? ‘Love Is Blind’ star Sarah explains John’s hurtful behavior during their marriage

John and Sarah were the only couple to get married on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 finale revealed that John and Sarah were the only couple to get married on the show. However, the recently released reunion revealed that the two split a year after tying the knot. Throughout the reunion, the hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, asked the former couple to share how things unfolded between them and why they ultimately decided to break up.

A still from the reunion (Image Source: Netflix)

John then spoke about a "boys’ night out" and said, "I texted one of the people we met out that night, and nothing happened, but she saw the texts, and they were inappropriate for me to be sending as her husband." During the reunion, Sarah then spoke about John’s behavior, and one detail that caught everyone’s attention was a phrase she used, 'viping.'

This involves "name-calling and insults," and Sarah explained further as she said, “He does this thing we call 'viping,' and it’s like, he’s working on it. He’s in therapy too. It’s been wonderful. I see, like, the positive change in him.” The ‘Love Is Blind’ star added, “I think I empathize with him ’cause I used to be a little reactive when I was younger. Someone says something that sets you off, you react, like, really quickly. You say something hurtful. I, when I was younger, would feel so much shame about it when that would happen, so I stopped behaving that way. He still does that, so it was like we’d be just having a normal day, and I’d say something, and I’d get, like, 'viped,' which is like name-calling and insults.”

A still from the reunion (Image Source: Netflix)

Vanessa then asked Sarah what John called her. She responded, “Like, uh, 'dumb.' Like…that’s just a simple one. And I’ve never been spoken to by a man like that ever. I was constantly hearing negative things about myself, which is hard to hear from the person who’s supposed to love you, so…” Sarah also recalled that she had heard John say, “He doesn’t wanna be married to me.”