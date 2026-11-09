MEAWW Entertainment Logo

What is Viping? ‘Love Is Blind’ star Sarah explains John’s hurtful behavior during their marriage

John and Sarah were the only couple to get married on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 9 MINUTES AGO
A still from the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion featuring John and Sarah (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still from the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion featuring John and Sarah (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 finale revealed that John and Sarah were the only couple to get married on the show. However, the recently released reunion revealed that the two split a year after tying the knot. Throughout the reunion, the hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, asked the former couple to share how things unfolded between them and why they ultimately decided to break up.

A still from the reunion (Image Source: Netflix)

John then spoke about a "boys’ night out" and said, "I texted one of the people we met out that night, and nothing happened, but she saw the texts, and they were inappropriate for me to be sending as her husband." During the reunion, Sarah then spoke about John’s behavior, and one detail that caught everyone’s attention was a phrase she used, 'viping.'

This involves "name-calling and insults," and Sarah explained further as she said, “He does this thing we call 'viping,' and it’s like, he’s working on it. He’s in therapy too. It’s been wonderful. I see, like, the positive change in him.” The ‘Love Is Blind’ star added, “I think I empathize with him ’cause I used to be a little reactive when I was younger. Someone says something that sets you off, you react, like, really quickly. You say something hurtful. I, when I was younger, would feel so much shame about it when that would happen, so I stopped behaving that way. He still does that, so it was like we’d be just having a normal day, and I’d say something, and I’d get, like, 'viped,' which is like name-calling and insults.”

A still from the reunion (Image Source: Netflix)

Vanessa then asked Sarah what John called her. She responded, “Like, uh, 'dumb.' Like…that’s just a simple one. And I’ve never been spoken to by a man like that ever. I was constantly hearing negative things about myself, which is hard to hear from the person who’s supposed to love you, so…” Sarah also recalled that she had heard John say, “He doesn’t wanna be married to me.”

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Are Michaella and Beekeeper Matt still together? Here’s what happened between ‘Love Is Blind’ stars
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Are Michaella and Beekeeper Matt still together? Here’s what happened between ‘Love Is Blind’ stars

The two dated after Michaella’s engagement with Rob ended at the pod squad’s mixer.
2026-11-09T06:34:12.000Z
Why did Sarah and John split? ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion gets heated after his father defends him
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Why did Sarah and John split? ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion gets heated after his father defends him

Sarah and John were the only couple to get married on the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 finale.
2026-11-09T04:14:32.000Z
Who is Pete? ‘Sister Wives’ star takes big step with her new man
SISTER WIVES (2010)

Who is Pete? ‘Sister Wives’ star takes big step with her new man

Janelle and her boyfriend shed light on their first date in the latest episode of the show
2026-11-09T03:27:31.000Z
When will the ‘Bachelor’ return? ABC gives an update on the franchise’s future
THE BACHELOR (2002)

When will the ‘Bachelor’ return? ABC gives an update on the franchise’s future

‘The Bachelor’ is set to return after almost two years since its last season on air
2026-11-07T11:25:50.000Z
‘Love Is Blind’ fans can watch Season 11 reunion early on Netflix: Here’s how to get all the tea
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

‘Love Is Blind’ fans can watch Season 11 reunion early on Netflix: Here’s how to get all the tea

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 cast has more to unpack, and here’s what to know about catching the reunion before its Netflix release.
2026-11-05T19:30:37.000Z
Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Season 39 Episode 7 results and Double U-Turn vote
THE AMAZING RACE

Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Season 39 Episode 7 results and Double U-Turn vote

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 heads to Sri Lanka, where a live Double U-Turn vote creates tension and forces teams to fight to stay in the race
2026-11-05T06:20:44.000Z
Who went home on ‘Survivor 51’ tonight? Episode 7 sends first juror packing
THE SURVIVOR (2000)

Who went home on ‘Survivor 51’ tonight? Episode 7 sends first juror packing

After a chaotic merge vote in Episode 7, a 27-year-old professional wrestler became the first ‘Survivor 51’ juror
2026-11-05T05:47:05.000Z
‘RHOBH’ alum confirms Season 16 comeback after filming cast trip
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

‘RHOBH’ alum confirms Season 16 comeback after filming cast trip

A former ‘RHOBH’ star has filmed with the Season 16 cast, but questions remain about her role. Her latest update offers a glimpse of the reunion and the drama ahead.
2026-11-04T20:49:29.000Z
What is next week’s theme on ‘DWTS’? All couples set to participate in a face-off except one
DANCING WITH THE STARS

What is next week’s theme on ‘DWTS’? All couples set to participate in a face-off except one

‘Dancing with the Stars’ will host a brand new theme along with a face-off in next week’s episode
2026-11-04T10:25:19.000Z
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple call off wedding after clashing over cooking and cleaning
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple call off wedding after clashing over cooking and cleaning

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 finale sees Wilson and Wilnie clash over expectations before splitting
2026-11-04T09:35:45.000Z