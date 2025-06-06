Simon Cowell drops an F-bomb after one act pushes ‘AGT’ to a whole new level — and the crowd lost it

"Jaw-dropping brilliant," said Howie Mandel while lauding the jaw dropping 'AGT' act

NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 made its debut on Tuesday, May 27, and has been garnering attention ever since for its larger-than-life acts. One standout performance from the recent episode came from the TT Boys. Their jaw-dropping performance had the judges on the edge of their seats, so much so that Simon Cowell couldn't hold himself back and cursed, while Sofia Vergara even made the sign of the cross.

(L-R) Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara and Mel B in a still from 'America's Got Talent' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

The TT Boys consist of Tamrat Ayalew and Tomas Alemu, who stunned the judges during the second night of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 auditions with their jaw-dropping Icarian Games act. Having performed together since the age of 3 and toured with Cirque du Soleil, the Ethiopian duo showcased exceptional agility and balance, as per NBC. In essence, one member launched and flipped the other using only his feet—an astonishingly risky and precise feat. At one point, it was so intense that Vergara made the sign of the cross, hoping everything would go safely.

They transitioned from the main stage to a smaller platform near the judges’ table, where they concluded their act to a standing ovation. Cowell summed up the performance with one explosive quote, as he blurted, "F*****g awesome," and added, "We've never seen anything like this." Mel B shouted, "That was off the chain!" while Vergara admired the perfection and effort behind it. Howie Mandel described the act as "jaw-droppingly brilliant." The performance earned a unanimous four yeses, and the duo proceeded to the next round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

Fans were also in awe of TT Boys' stellar performances and complained that the duo were not awarded with the Golden buzzer under the YouTube video. A fan said, "He flipped 28 times at the end; that was golden buzzer worthy!" while another added, "No way this didn't get the golden buzzer. Holy, i can't imagine this being topped." A viewer remarked, "Where is the Golden Buzzer? They deserve it!" Meanwhile, a fan commented, "Having an act with that much control and doing it for 20 years. I say that the guys' practice paid off big time. Golden buzzer!" Another fan wondered why the duo were not given the Golden buzzer, saying, "Not giving these guys a golden buzzer was unfair. We have never seen such an act on the AGT stage. they were just incredible."

Another group to head into the next round and earn massive praise is Indian hard rock band Girish and the Chronicles. The group brought a fiery rock edge to 'America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, June 3, turning Adele's soulful ballad 'Set Fire to the Rain' into a hard-hitting rock anthem. Dressed in classic rock gear—long hair, leather jackets, and all—the band stormed the stage with confidence and energy, as per Billboard. The performance lit up the auditorium and had all four judges on their feet. While Vergara looked stunned, Cowell nodded in approval, and Mel B cheered loudly, clearly impressed. All four delivered a unanimous "yes," sending the band to the next round.