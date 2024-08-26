5 best horror films based on true stories ahead of 'The Deliverance'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Horror is one of the most fascinating genres, and many devoted fans find it intriguing when the narrative is based on a true event, as is the case with Netflix's soon-to-be-released, 'The Deliverance.'

Based on the true story of a family in Gary, Indiana, where an alcoholic single mother's life takes a turn for the worse when she learns her children are being possessed by demonic forces. Later it was revealed that the house is haunted by almost 200 demons. Despite her greatest efforts to protect her children, the sole solution offered to them was to leave the house. So, if you can't wait to see 'The Deliverance',' here are 5 horror movies based on true events, that will make your wait a little bearable.

1. The Conjuring

Steve Coulter, Vera Farmiga, and Patrick Wilson in a still from The Conjuring' (Warner Bros/@michaeltackett)

Based on the real-life investigations of paranormal investigators Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga), 'The Conjuring' is regarded as one of the finest horror films. The film recounts the horrific struggles of the Perron family, whose lives are turned upside down when they move to a new home, only to discover that a malicious ghost haunts it.

As the unexplained activity intensifies, the family seeks assistance from famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who unearth a deadly mystery hidden inside the mansion. The film is filled with mystery and suspense, which are bolstered by several nerve-racking sequences that will have you on the edge of your seat.

2. Annabelle

Annabelle Wallis in a still from 'Annabelle (@gregorysmith)

Another addition to the 'The Conjuring' universe is 'Annabelle', based on a real-life story where a doll, now kept at the Warrens's Occult Museum, wreaks havoc in a family's life. According to the paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, the doll showed alarming behavior and was linked to various unexplained events. The film plays on these events, giving a dramatized narrative while retaining the core of the doll's tragic past.

The narrative of the film chronicles John Form (Ward Horton) and Mia Form (Annabelle Wallis), a young couple, experiencing a major change in their lives when the malevolent doll begins to harass them. As the story progresses, the couple experiences strange occurrences which sparked the possibility that they are haunted by the weird-looking doll.

3. The Exorcist

Linda Blair, Max von Sydow, and Jason Miller in a still from 'The Exorcist' (@warnerbrosentertainment)

Set against the backdrop of the 1940s, the 1973 film 'The Exorcist' is regarded as a landmark in the horror thriller genre. The film's narrative revolves around Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair), a 12-year-old girl who becomes possessed by demonic forces. As her condition worsens, her mother, Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn ), seeks assistance from two priests, Father Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow) and Father Damien Karras, SJ (Jason Miller). While the narrative progresses, the power of demons over Regan grows while the priests do their best.

'The Exorcist' is based on William Peter Blatty's book of the same name, which was inspired by two real-life incidents as per ATG Tickets, The first is the 1949 Maryland Exorcism, in which a kid named 'Robbie' or 'Roland Doe' experienced frightening events such as levitation and weird sounds after utilizing a Ouija board. The second case is the 1634 Loudn Exorcisms, in which nuns allegedly claimed possession after adulterous dreams concerning a priest, Urbain Grandier. Their violent, blasphemous conduct during exorcisms inspired similar sequences in 'The Exorcist'.

4. The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Laura Linney in a still from 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (@screengems)

The 2005 supernatural horror film 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' is inspired by the true story of a young woman named Anneliese Michel, whose death made headlines due to odd circumstances. Michel was said to have undergone many exorcisms before dying.

The majority of the film takes place in a courtroom where Michel's death trial is taking place, with Erin Bruner (Laura Linney) representing Father Richard Moore (Tom Wilkinson), who is accused of ignoring Emily Rose's (Jennifer Carpenter) need for medical help and instead attempting to cure the woman through exorcism.

In reality, Anneliese Michel was subjected to 67 Catholic exorcism rituals before dying at the age of 23 on July 1, 1976, according to All That's Interesting.

5. The Blair Witch Project

Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez in a still from 'The Blair Witch Project' (@artisanentertainment)

The 1999 film 'The Blair Witch Project' introduced a new and unseen kind of film in the recovered footage genre. The film was mostly raw and filmed with a handheld camera, giving it a feeling of reality and authenticity.

The film follows three film students, Heather Donahue, Michael C Williams, and Joshua Leonard, whose lives change dramatically when they venture into the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland, to document the Blair Witch legend but become trapped when their map and compass fail to help.

'The Blair Witch Project' has drawn inspiration from local mythology and stories, in which the witch stalks the woods and is responsible for inexplicable disappearances.

