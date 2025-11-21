Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on returning for a surprise 'Mummy 4': 'I wanted to...'

Fraser, who played Rick O'Connell in the 'The Mummy' movies, said that the project had been one he wanted to make for a long time

The original 'Mummy', presented as a reimagining of the 1933 movie of the same name, was a delight to watch, especially owing to Brendan Fraser's iconic performance. He then followed this up with two other 'Mummy' movies that were released in 2001 and 2008. Fast forward seventeen years, and Fraser is incredibly excited to be a part of the upcoming fourth instalment in the franchise. In a recent interview with Associated Press, while promoting his recent film 'Rental Family', Fraser spoke his mind about the upcoming movie, stating that it was a passion project he had been meaning to get underway for a long time.

Fraser expressed his excitement that the preproduction of the film had already started, as per a ScreenRant report. "The one I wanted to make was never made. The third one was a model of…how can I say this to the AP reporter? NBC had the rights to broadcast the Olympics that year. So they put two together, and we went to China. Working in Shanghai, an incredible experience," he said.

The Academy Award-winning actor added, "I’m proud of the third one because I think it's a good standalone movie. We picked up and did what we do with a different crew on deck, and gave it our best shot. But the one I wanted to make is forthcoming. And I've been waiting 20 years for this call. Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It's time to give the fans what they want."

The original cast appearing alongside Fraser comprised Rachel Weisz, Arnold Vosloo, and John Hannah. Fraser played the character of Rick O'Connell, a treasure hunter who lands in trouble after awakening the Egyptian High Priest, Imhotep. To save the day, O'Connell would have to confront mysterious and evil entities that originally belonged in the past. Apart from the popular franchise, Universal veered off in another direction with its 2017 reboot movie starring Tom Cruise and a new cast. Despite this, demand for the original cast of the movie and their return to the franchise remained persistent.

As of now, there isn't an official plot or tentative release date window for 'Mummy 4'. One can speculate that it will be 2028 before the film is finally released in theaters, given the fact that it is still in its nascent stages of development. In recent times, Fraser delighted fans with his appearances in 'The Whale', 'Killers of the Flower Moon', and 'Brothers'. His upcoming work includes the war film 'Pressure', where he plays the character of General and former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.