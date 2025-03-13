Adam Sandler reveals he was 'jumpy' meeting Taylor Swift and we totally get why: "I talk a little..."

Adam Sandler’s opinion on Taylor Swift wasn’t what anyone expected—but it makes so much sense

'Happy Gilmore' actor Adam Sandler is a Swiftie! Who would have thought? In February 2024, Sandler joined Conan O’Brien on his SiriusXM podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, where they discussed a range of topics—including SNL legends and global superstar Taylor Swift. During the conversation, Sandler admitted to being completely starstruck when meeting Swift in person. "You know what, Taylor Swift, because of what she means to my kids. I get a little f*****g jumpy, cause I don't want to blow it for my kids. I talk a little too loud, I don't act as cool as I can get," he shared, as per The Things. O’Brien playfully responded, "Yeah, I can see that, she's this whole other level."

During the episode, Sandler compared Swift to the legendary rock band The Beatles. "People talk about The Beatles of it all and her just, oh, man. I mean, so many smash hits, there isn't a word my kids don't know. I know them too, but they know them inside and out. Remember The Beatles? Every song on the record you knew. That's Taylor Swift, too. There's not a song you skip. That's pretty darn cool," Sandler added. Soon after, the late-night talk show echoed the same sentiments by saying, "Very few people have hit that level of fame that long."

Once the episode aired, the fans couldn't stop raving about Sandler's thoughts on Swift. One social media user wrote, "Now I want a clip of Sandler standing outside Taylor's house, yelling "talk to me" in that classic Sandler character voice." Followed by a second user who penned, "Adams kids love Taylor Swift. Bet we're going to see Adams two girls sitting next to Taylor at a Chiefs game." Another fan chimed in, "Taylor next Adam Sandler. No comparison on who would make me awestruck. Talent wise and the effect on the world, Adam is legend." One netizen commented, "Well, I'd be nervous too. If nearly anyone does or says the wrong thing around her, they are screwed."

This isn't the first time, Sandler has gushed over Swift during an interview. In August 2024, Sandler made an appearance on Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, 'New Heights', where he revealed that he and his daughters attended the premiere of the 'Eras Tour's Tour' concert film that took place in Los Angeles. “By the way, what a girl, what a girl. Dude, she means so much to our house," Sandler shared on the episode, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the same interview, Sandler stated that his daughters are Swifties and talked about the impact the Grammy winner has had on his girls and women all over the world. Sandler continued, “Taylor, in our house, [my kids] knew every tune, they knew every word. I love listening to her in the car. I love what she had to say; every message, every melody, the production, how cool she was, what she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life.”