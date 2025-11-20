Is there a post-credits scene in 'Wicked: For Good'? Here's what we know about the franchise's future

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good is set to release on Friday, November 21

The magical realm of Oz in the 'Wicked' franchise is all set to conclude with 'Wicked: For Good', but it looks like fans still can't get enough of it. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the final few moments of the musical fantasy flick show both Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande) sharing a heartfelt farewell, making it clear that the duo will remain friends forever, before parting ways for good. However, curious fans are left wondering if there's any post-credit scene in the film, which may hint towards a third movie in the franchise.

A still of Ariana Grande from 'Wicked: For Good' (Image Source: Universal Pictures | Photo by Giles Keyte)

Unfortunately, 'Wicked: For Good' does not have a post-credits scene, nor a teaser for another movie; it does not even share a glimpse of Elphaba and Fiyero Tigelaar's (Jonathan Bailey) happy ending. The film is planned as the conclusion of the story for now, with no sequels announced. However, if Stephen Schwartz ever adapts another book from Gregory Maguire's series, 'Son of a Witch', 'A Lion Among Men', or 'Out of Oz', fans would happily welcome a future return to Oz, as per Parade.

Director Chu is also not ruling out continuing the 'Wicked' story. When asked about a possible follow-up, he told Variety at the New York premiere, "There are a lot of ideas flying around right now." He even revealed that his young daughter is getting involved, saying, "My daughter's already writing one. She's eight years old! She wrote this whole beginning that I actually love." Still, he added a note of patience, sharing, "But let's enjoy this ride first."

On the other hand, 'Saturday Night Live' star Bowen Yang, who plays the character of Pfannee in the movie, believes the 'Wicked' story has come to a natural end. When asked about the possibility of a third film, the actor told Variety's Marc Malkin, "I think we leave it here," suggesting he's satisfied with how 'Wicked: For Good' concludes the series. Still, Yang jokingly entertained the idea of a spinoff, saying, "I'm going to pitch a 'Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead' story with me and Bronwyn James' characters [Pfannee and ShenShen]."

Yang also shared his excitement about Grande returning to 'SNL' in December, especially with Cher as the musical guest. "I cannot wait. I'm so glad that we have her presence there," he said, calling Cher his "dream host." He added that Grande has a strong Cher impression and joked about pitching a "Cher Family Reunion" sketch, sharing, "Everyone has a Cher impression."