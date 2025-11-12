'Euphoria' adds 'The Girl From Plainville' star to its season 3 lineup — all you need to know

The highly anticipated third season of 'Euphoria' is scheduled for a spring 2026 premiere

'The Girl From Plainville' star Jeff Wahlberg has officially joined the cast of HBO's hit show 'Euphoria'. According to an exclusive report by Deadline, Wahlberg has been tapped for a recurring role in the upcoming third season of the psychological teen drama. At the time of writing, details about Wahlberg's character in the popular show have been kept under wraps. It seems like the showrunner, Sam Levinson, wants to keep fans guessing about Wahlberg's role. In case you’re wondering, the highly anticipated third season of 'Euphoria', scheduled for a spring 2026 premiere, will follow the characters as they move out of high school and embrace adulthood.

The cast members who will be returning for the third season of 'Euphoria' include Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi. Other stars who will be appearing in 'Euphoria' Season 3 include Colman Domingo, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Dominic Fike, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steine.

During an October 2025 interview with Variety, Elordi candidly spoke about the upcoming season of HBO's Emmy-winning show, 'Euphoria', and shed light on his experience of filming the new season of the series. "It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I've done before," Elordi said. Additionally, Elordi also mentioned that with season 3, the series creator Levinson has "constructed something that's incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it."

Later in the interview, the 28-year-old Australian actor said, "I don't know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don't know what the other story lines are. It's like FBI files. So it's great because I'll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven't been able to do before. I'm really excited.” Up until this moment, HBO hasn’t revealed the exact release date of the upcoming eight-episode third season of 'Euphoria'. Till then, the fans can watch the previous seasons of 'Euphoria' on Max.