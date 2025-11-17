Andy Cohen teases 'RHONJ' updates are next as he confirms 'RHONY' Season 16 cast at BravoCon

With the casting process for Real Housewives of New York underway, the next task at hand is to get Real Housewives of New Jersey up and running

There's quite a lot to unpack from the recently held Bravocon. According to a report by Decider, Andy Cohen has now confirmed that the cast for the upcoming 'Real Housewives of New York' Season 16 has been finally settled upon. Cohen came out with his confirmation while addressing queries from the 'Ask Andy' panel at the Bravocon. Although Cohen didn't explicitly reveal the names of the entire cast, he did express his excitement about starting filming soon for the upcoming season.

In response to a question posed by fans, Cohen remarked, "We are gonna be filming in the next few months, so I’m very excited about that. More to come about that." On another note, familiar 'Real Housewives of New York' stars Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, along with the newer additions to the cast, including Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, and Erin Lichy, travelled to Las Vegas to be in attendance at Bravocon.

While this had led several fans to believe that the cast for the upcoming season 16 would feature both old-timers and new blood, this rumour was categorically denied by Cohen himself, who made it clear to moderator Jeff Lewis: "No, not true." Nevertheless, Cohen did reiterate that he was feeling "so good about the group" that had been finalized.

There's no doubt about the fact that Bravo has its work cut out for it when it comes to these popular and long-running reality television shows. With the casting process for 'Real Housewives of New York' underway, the next task at hand would be to get 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' up and running, as it has been a while since the show hit the screens. In this connection, Cohen further explained: "Regarding Jersey, we will pick cameras back up. It’s coming back, but we will do it when the time is right and when we feel great about it."

Apart from this, it has also been confirmed that Bravo has finalized the new cast of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'. The list includes the likes of Kelli Ferrell, Angela Oakley, Shamea Morton, and Porsha Williams. Cohen concluded his remarks, saying, "I feel so good about that group, and I feel so good about the group that we found for The Real Housewives of New York, Jersey will be next. We want to get them right before rushing into it." For the uninitiated, all U.S.-produced instalments of the 'Real Housewives' franchise are available for streaming on Bravo Network, which is available through streaming services like Hulu and Peacock. Apart from this, several direct-to-TV platforms such as FuboTV and Sling offer viable alternatives for those who do not have access to cable television.