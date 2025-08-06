‘RHOA’ fan-favorite joins NBC’s hit drama ‘Brilliant Minds’ and we’re just as excited as she is

Catch the ‘RHOA’ star in the Season 2 premiere of ‘Brilliant Minds,’ airing September 22 on NBC

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Porsha Williams is embarking on a new acting journey, and we couldn't be happier for her! Williams is set to appear on the second season of the NBC series titled 'Brilliant Minds', which is inspired by the Oliver Sacks books 'The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat' and 'An Anthropologist on Mars.' According to Variety, Williams will be one of the four guest stars joining the medical drama, along with 'Chicago Med' star Molly Bernard, 'Love on the Spectrum' alum Spectrum' Connor Tomlinson, and 'Age of Dysphoria' actress Laura Vandervoort.

Williams and Vandervoort will both feature in the first episode of 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2. On the other hand, Bernard will appear in the second episode; meanwhile, Tomlinson will pop in for episode three. In 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2, Williams will be playing the character of Bitsy, who has been described as “an affluent Upper West Side housewife who sees Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) at her private practice. She knows all the gossip about everyone, on every medical board in New York City.”

Speaking of Vandervoort, she will play Cynthia Grudko, and her character's description reads, “It’s not easy being an MMA fighter’s wife and raising two kids. When her husband Tommy starts experiencing strange symptoms, Cynthia fights by advocating for his health – even when his coach might not agree.” Bernard will play Lauren Brooks, said to be “a young professional looking for love who finds herself in her worst nightmare: she has a mental health crisis while filming a reality dating show… and everyone is watching.”

Tomlinson will portray the character of Tom, "who lives in a group home and has an affinity for the spy genre. He crosses our doctors while they’re out investigating a medical mystery.” The fans will also get to see two new faces in 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2, and they are Bellamy Young and Al Calderon. The returning cast members from the show's first season include Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Donna Murphy, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Zachary Quinto.

On August 1, 2025, Williams took to her Instagram page and shared the great news with her fans. "🎥Brilliant Minds here we come 💪🏾 #Actress #BrilliantMinds," Williams wrote in the caption of the post. Soon after, the fans flooded the comments section with exciting messages. One social media user wrote, "Porsha, congratulations! I am so happy for you. You deserve every good and beautiful thing coming your way. 🙌🏾"

Followed by a second user who penned, "Porsha can actually act, though. She was in a Lifetime movie, and it was pretty good. Her acting was good too !!!" Another user commented, "Congrats Porsha! Hope this is one of many more upcoming scripted opportunities. I enjoyed your last movie. You did a great job acting." A fan remarked, "This is literally one of my favorite shows from the past year! This is an amazing cast! @porsha4real congratulations❤️❤️❤️❤️."