‘Mamma Mia!’ star joins Ramy Youssef and Sharon Stone in A24 comedy 'Martha & Muhammad'

'Martha & Muhammad' brings Ramy Youssef and Sharon Stone together, with this 'Mamma Mia' star joining the ensemble.

Amanda Seyfried is adding another project to her growing film slate. The Oscar-nominated actress has joined Ramy Youssef and Sharon Stone in 'Martha & Muhammad,' an upcoming comedy from A24 that will mark Youssef’s feature directorial debut. Youssef will direct the film from his own screenplay. A24 is financing the project, while plot and character details remain under wraps. The casting adds another high-profile name to the film, which brings together performers with experience across comedy, drama, and independent cinema.

An earlier report from The Playlist described the story as centering on a wealthy, widowed New York socialite who develops an unlikely relationship with a much younger Muslim man. The premise reportedly touches on religion, immigration, class, and the age gap between the central characters. Youssef will also produce through his Cairo Cowboy banner. The producing team includes Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, and Josh Safdie for Central, as well as Christopher Storer and Tyson Bidner for American Light & Fixture.

A still of Amanda Seyfried (Image Source: Instagram | @mingey)

Seyfried has continued to move between musicals, thrillers, and dramatic roles throughout her career. She recently starred opposite Sydney Sweeney in 'The Housemaid,' the thriller based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel. She also played the title role in 'The Testament of Ann Lee,' a musical drama directed by Mona Fastvold that follows the founder of the Shaker movement. The actress is widely recognized for playing Sophie Sheridan in 'Mamma Mia!' and its sequel, 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.'

Her other notable film credits include 'Mean Girls,' 'Les Misérables,' 'Jennifer’s Body,' and David Fincher’s 'Mank,' in which she portrayed actress Marion Davies. Seyfried also earned major television recognition for playing Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s limited series 'The Dropout,' a performance that won her a Primetime Emmy Award. Seyfried has also wrapped production on 'Octet,' a musical feature from Lin-Manuel Miranda, known for creating 'Hamilton.' She is next expected to appear opposite Scott McNeary in 'The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd,' directed by Tim Blake Nelson.

A still of Ramy Youssef (Image Source: Instagram | @ramy)

Youssef is best known for creating and starring in the Hulu comedy-drama 'Ramy,' which explores faith, family, relationships, and the experiences of a young Muslim American. His other credits include the Netflix series 'Mo,' the animated comedy '#1 Happy Family USA,' and a role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ film 'Poor Things.'

He has also directed episodes of 'The Bear.' Stone brings decades of screen experience to the project. The actress became an international star with 'Basic Instinct' and earned an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe win for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s 'Casino.' Her other credits include 'Total Recall,' 'The Quick and the Dead,' 'The Mighty,' and 'The Disaster Artist.'