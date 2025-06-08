20 years later, this iconic aerial 'DWTS' performance still has fans talking (watch and you'll see why)

'DWTS' Season 34 is just around the corner but we still can't over get Kelly Monaco's Season 1 performamce

‘Dancing with the Stars’ has completed 20 years since its premiere on Sunday, June 1, and the fans were asked to pick their favorite moment of all seasons. The official X account of ‘DWTS’ shared a celebratory post urging fans to share their most cherished memory of the show. Many social media users flocked to the comment section and named season one winner Kelly Monaco’s iconic acts. “So many great #dwts moments with @kellymonaco1 Dancing, acting, talking, it doesn’t matter, we’ll always be here,” one X user wrote. Another X user reminisced about her iconic ariel act on the show, writing, “Kelly Monaco entering on the silks and getting to witness it.”

Kelly Monaco entering on the silks and getting to witness it 💗💗💗 #dwts pic.twitter.com/2tUtBjQziB — pam 🟧🟠 (@pjporten) June 2, 2025

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of Monaco levitating in the air using silk ropes during her iconic performance. “The season 1 win by @kellymonaco1! If not for Kelly, #dwts may have ended after one season,” a third X user wrote. “Bringing it back to season one- watching Kelly Monaco and Alec win! Too many great dances along the way- love all of the pros past and present!” Another X user wrote about her/his favorite memory in ‘DWTS’ history. A fifth internet user shared a picture of Monaco and her dance partner, Alec Mazo, reacting to being announced the season’s champion. “@kellymonaco1 Pure joy at winning the first season of DWTS!!!!” the fan captioned the image.

While many mentioned Monaco’s memorable season one journey as their favorite moment, others shared different throwbacks. One of the honorable mentions was Hayley and Derek's dance to Beautiful Things. “Such a moving, emotional performance,” an X user added. Another fan mentioned Kristi Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas’s performances from the show’s 6th season. Another social media user mentioned Amber Riley’s historic win in season 17. She became the “first and only Black female” to win ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Besides taking a trip down memory lane, the fans shared many congratulatory messages in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary.

‘DWTS’ achieved this milestone ahead of its highly anticipated 34th season. So far, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and social media influencer Alix Earle are confirmed to be joining the new season of the dance competition. Robert will be following in the footsteps of his sister Bindi Irwin, who won ‘DWTS’ season 21. The son of the late Steve Irwin confirmed his ‘DWTS’ season 34 casting in April at Disney Entertainment Television's Get Real Event. “I cannot tell you what a privilege, what an honor it is to be joining this season,” he announced at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Speaking to PEOPLE, he revealed that his sister advised him to go and make the experience his own. “‘She said it's going to be a completely different experience,’ ” Robert recalled. As for Earle, she told Good Morning America hosts that she’s ready to challenge herself. However, her casting received backlash from netizens who kept asking who she was. Many social media users quipped, parodying the show’s title to ‘Dancing with the Influencers.’ Earle didn’t respond to the backlash instead, she expressed excitement over her upcoming ‘DWTS’ journey.