Former 'DWTS' pro Mark Ballas dances through the kitchen (and breakfast duties) in fun clip with wife

Mark Ballas surely knows how to have fun, as the acclaimed dancer showcased his stellar dancing skills with a dash of comedy in a hilarious new video. Ballas, who hung up his dancing shoes for 'Dancing with the Stars' after Season 31, shared the video on Instagram, also featuring his wife, BC Jean. The short clip offers a playful look into the couple's fun-loving personal life. To top it off, the Emmy-nominated dancer can be seen multitasking in the clip, and we are not complaining!

(L-R) BC Jean and Mark Ballas attend Raising Cane's unveiling of the world's biggest pumpkin with Todd Graves at Nights of Jack in Calabasas, California (Image Spurce: Getty Images for Raising Cane's | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

The lighthearted Instagram video opens with Jean holding one of Ballas' three Mirrorball Trophies, as per Entertainment Now. In the clip, Jean appears to gaze in awe and jokingly drool over it. As the camera pans, it reveals Ballas dancing a samba whisk in the kitchen while flipping toast. The overlay text reads, "POV: Your husband used to be a pro on Dancing With the Stars." Fans were also in awe of the couple's hilarious banter, as many shared their love under the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by markballas (@markballas)

A fan said, "Graphic definition of "there's no place like home," while another said, "Great dancer with a beautiful wife." A fan commented, "You are both pros; energy matches energy." Another added, "You two! I love the gray in Mark’s hair. Sexy and awesome, you lucky gal. Well, he’s pretty lucky too!!" Meanwhile, another remarked, "The toast flip while whisking was smooooth." While one wrote, "Y'all are so cute. Them moves, though," another one penned, "Hella cracking up over her drooling."

Notably, Ballas, a longtime 'Dancing with the Stars' pro, officially announced his retirement from the show at the final tour stop in Las Vegas on March 12, 2023. Talking about his journey, he told fans, "I've done 20 seasons now. I started this journey when I was 21 or 22, and honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans—you guys are the best fans." Ballas further added, "My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, and my wife's mom and dad are here tonight. I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance," as per E! News.

Ballas returned to 'Dancing With the Stars' for Season 31 after a five-year break, having last competed in Season 25 in 2017. He won the Mirrorball Trophy with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, which was his third career win on the show. Ballas originally joined as a pro in Season 5 and previously won with Kristi Yamaguchi in Season 6 and Shawn Johnson in Season 8. Although he announced his retirement from competing, Ballas left room for future involvement, saying, "Thank you guys for a lifetime of memories. I appreciate it. I'm not saying this is the end. This is just the last time I'll be dancing with a partner."