'DWTS' fans think Season 34 made a big mistake by casting this star as a contestant and we can't blame them

On X, one 'DWTS' viewer wrote, “Really? Dancing with the Stars…do better. It’s Stars, not Dancing With Influencers, big disappointment.”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans are not pleased with Alix Earle joining the show’s next season. On Thursday, May 22, the 24-year-old social media influencer and podcast host was revealed to be the second celebrity joining the show. Despite having a huge following, many fans were unfamiliar with Earle’s work, prompting backlash for casting a non-celebrity. On the official ‘DWTS’ Instagram page, the influencer was announced as a contestant, and netizens were quick to drop sarcastic remarks.

“Who is she?” one person wrote. “Why don’t I know who she is?” another commented. A third social media user left a similar remark, writing, “Really? Dancing with the Stars…do better. It’s Stars, not Dancing With Influencers, big disappointment.” People complained about real celebrities not being brought to the show. Many claimed that bringing influencers as contestants has made them lose interest in the dance reality show. Although most people kept questioning Earle’s celebrity status, some were ecstatic about her joining ‘DWTS’ season 34. One Instagram user defended the casting of Earle on the show, suggesting that in today’s day and age, the definition of a celebrity has broadened.

The user insisted that social media influencers have become part of pop culture; hence, they are qualified enough to be on such shows. “That’s life now. Let’s not be mean to her,” the user added. ‘DWTS’ champion Emma Slater welcomed the young star on board with excitement. Another alum, Britt Stewart, also expressed her excitement over the news and welcomed the influencer. Earle took to social media to announce being cast on 'DWTS' with a Get Ready With Me video on TikTok. Candidly speaking of her dancing background, she admitted to having competed in high school dance competitions, but when it comes to ballroom dance, she has no experience.

“Never done ballroom dancing before,” she told her followers. Months away from the season 34 premiere, Earle decided to attempt a viral dance trend and show off her moves. In the video, she tried her best to bust out a samba move. Nevertheless, she attempted the dance joyfully and ended the video with a happy dance. During her appearance on 'Good Morning America,' Earle, who boasts over 7.5 million followers on TikTok and 4.3 million on Instagram, gushed over the “surreal” opportunity. The influencer revealed that she’s always been a “fan” of the dance competition.

“I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma,” she said on the ABC chat show. She revealed that her grandmother would suggest her eventually being on the show, and the prediction was bang on. Earle added that she always loved dancing, and now she’s excited and “ready” for the challenge. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun!” she added. The influencer, who is also a University of Miami alumnus, rose to fame with beauty and fashion videos on social media. ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34 is set to premiere sometime in the fall of 2025 on ABC and Disney+.