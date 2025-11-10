‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Episode 3 just dropped a subtle Stephen King Easter egg you probably missed

Juniper Hill makes a return in episode 3, linking ‘It: Welcome to Derry’ to Stephen King’s other tales.

With each new episode, the spookiness of 'It: Welcome to the Derry' is intensifying, especially after the cliffhanger conclusion of episode 3. Based on Stephen King's bestseller 'It,' the recent episode supernatural drama brilliantly intensifies the horror as the kids try to uncover the truth. However, the latest episode also had an Easter egg that has a key connection to King's horror universe that you might have missed.

A still of Clara Stack, Jack Molloy Legault, Matilda Legault, Boone Storm, and Hunter Storm Baker from 'It: Welcome to Derry' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Brooke Palmer)

In 'IT: Welcome to Derry,' Lilly Bainbridge (Clara Stack) has suffered more than any of the kids. After her father was killed in a horrific pickle-factory accident while retrieving a toy she forgot, she blamed herself, and the trauma sent her to the Juniper Hill psychiatric hospital, a familiar location for King fans. Now returned to town, classmates whisper and treat her like she's unstable. While other kids like Ronnie Grogan (Amanda Christine), Will Hanlon (Blake Cameron James), and Rich (Arian S Cartaya) are dealing with their own problems, none compare to the grief and guilt Lilly carries long before any monster appears, as per Collider.

Lilly might have had a chance to heal, but everything gets worse in the first episode of 'Welcome to Derry.' After being hunted by the creature as her dead father fused into a terrifying pickle-themed monster, Lilly has a breakdown and gets sent back to Juniper Hill. Though she finds a caring housekeeper (Madeleine Stowe), the hospital is still a horrifying place filled with unsettling staff and the cries of patients.

Notably, the psychiatric hospital Juniper Hill is a recurring element from King's horror universe. Most recently, it appeared in Hulu's 'Castle Rock.' In Episode 6 of that series, 'Filter,' Henry Deaver brings 'The Kid' (Bill Skarsgård) to Juniper Hill. However, The Kid escapes after starting a fire. But 'Castle Rock' wasn't the first time Juniper Hill appeared, as the hospital has been part of multiple King stories for decades.

Juniper Hill has appeared in ten different Stephen King stories, fitting given how many of his characters are psychologically damaged or dangerous. In 'IT,' it's where Bowers is committed after battling Pennywise. Nettie Cobb from 'Needful Things,' the serial killer 'Space Cowboy' from 'Gerald’s Game,' and Charlie Pickering from 'Insomnia' were also patients there. In 'Welcome to Derry,'

Talking about 'IT: Welcome to Derry,' Episode 4 will air next Sunday, November 16, on HBO and HBO Max, as per Bam! Smack! Pow! Some fans were confused about the release schedule because episode 3 dropped early, as HBO Max released it two days ahead of Halloween as a holiday treat, even though HBO still aired it on Sunday. With Halloween over, the show has returned to its original plan, as the new episodes will now premiere weekly on Sundays for the rest of the season.