‘American Idol’ fans think losing was the best thing that happened to this singer — and we see why now

Jennifer Hudson’s career is a prime example of how losing ‘American Idol’ doesn’t stop singers from becoming stars

‘American Idol’ is a huge singing platform that can launch contestants’ careers. The winners, especially, have an array of opportunities lined up after they bag the champion’s trophy at the finale. However, in rare cases, contestants who didn’t lift the trophy end up having massive success in the music industry. Jennifer Hudson is the shining example of that! On Sunday, May 18, season 23 of ‘American Idol’ found its winner in Jamal Roberts. While some viewers accepted the season’s winner, others felt fellow finalists Breanna Nix and John Foster were more deserving.

The latter has been creating buzz over his Grand Ole Opry debut and has garnered a significant fan base with his charming voice and personality. On Monday, May 26, an X user argued that the 18-year-old singer has a bright future despite ‘American Idol’ loss. “Sometimes losing is the best thing that can happen to ya,” the fan wrote. He took Hudson’s example, who lost the singing competition but “she’s a freaking superstar now.” The fan believes that Foster also has a lot to offer and will have a successful career. He’s got the voice, heart, and hunger to prove himself, which will take him a long way.

And I'll tell ya something else, sometimes losing is the best thing that can happen to ya. Look at Jennifer Hudson, she didn't win American Idol, but she's a freaking superstar now. John Foster's got the voice and the heart, and now he's got the hunger to prove himself. Keep an… — Gelson Luz (@gelsonluz) May 25, 2025

“Keep an eye on this guy, I'm betting he's gonna be doing big things. I'm excited to keep up with this guy's career!” the user added. Hudson appeared on the 3rd season of ‘American Idol’ but was eliminated before the finale. However, her career only flourished after the loss. In an interview with CBS Mornings, the EGOT winner reflected on her career since the Idol days. “I've been so blessed to do so many things because I do it for the love, the passion,” she said.

“When I was eliminated from 'American Idol,' I'm like, 'Well, you still have your talent and as long as you keep at it, it has no choice but to give in,” 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' host added. The multi-hyphenate received 4 Emmy nominations, a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series, and a GLAAD Excellence in Media Award for her talk show. She’s known for incorporating musical elements on her talk show, blending her multiple interests, which is something she “loves”. In September 2024, Hudson kicked off the 3rd season of her show with a duet performance with Chris Stapleton.

Speaking of the collaboration, the singer told the outlet that she enjoys having different artists on her show. “Chris Stapleton is one of my favorites,” she added. Amid receiving career milestones, Hudson is balancing raising her son, David. She teared up recalling the heartfelt letter she received on Mother’s Day. The singer who has no idea about the surprise couldn’t read the letter through her tears. “I thought it was the sweetest,” she added. As for Foster, he has been preparing for his highly anticipated Opry debut on Saturday, June 7. The ‘American Idol’ finalist expressed his gratitude on social media, writing he’s “incredibly honored” for the opportunity.