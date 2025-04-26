‘American Idol’ judges floored after Chris Stapleton lookalike showed up and nailed an Adele cover

"I thought you were Chris Stapleton's brother," Katy Perry told Warren Peay during an episode of 'American Idol.'

Ladies and gentlemen, keep your eyes open, as a Chris Stapleton lookalike made an appearance on 'American Idol'! During an April 2023 episode of 'American Idol,' the esteemed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan were taken aback by surprise when a contestant named Warren Peay from Bamberg, South Carolina, appeared on the stage. However, before Peay began his audition, Perry stated that he shared an uncanny resemblance to the popular country singer Stapleton. At one point, Richie asked Peay, "What do you do?" to which the latter responded by saying, "I'm an appliance repair technician."

Soon after, a shocked Bryan went on to say, "Maytag man." In his response, Peay quipped, "I am a Maytag man." Then, Perry entered the chat and said, "I thought those didn't exist. I thought you were Chris Stapleton's brother." With a smile on his face, Peay exclaimed, "I have been getting a lot of that." Later on, Bryan shared, "I can see that you are going to play today." However, the judges were amazed by Peasy's interesting song selection as he sang a beautiful rendition of "Set Fire to the Rain" by Adele.

Following his performance, the judges showered the 23-year-old singer with numerous compliments. "The best thing about this competition is when a contestant comes out and does a song that we didn't see coming. Everybody was not seeing Adele about to happen when you walked out, but that’s a part of this game: to do things that people aren’t expecting. And you did a great job," Bryan told Peay, according to USA Today.

In a private confessional before his performance, Peay revealed that he picked an Adele song hoping that it would show a different side of him to everyone. As per People magazine, when Perry was asked to share her feedback on Peay's performance, the 'Teenage Dream' singer told Peay, "The math is not mathing here. Then you started singing and I was like, 'OK, this is starting to vibe.' I really appreciate the making your own moment."

Once the episode dropped, the fans couldn't stop talking about the resemblance between Stapleton and Peay. One social media user penned, "A Christian Chris Stapleton, also known as Zach Williams." Followed by a second user who wrote, "Wow! Chris Stapleton sounding." Another netizen stated, "He'll probably lean more towards country music, but Warren Peay could really sing a few other genres." A user commented, "Number 1 contemporary Christian song, literally. He sounds so much like Zach Williams, whom I adore."

Peay's life changed for the better after his stint on 'American Idol.' As per WSBF, while appearing in an episode of "Good Morning Augusta', Peay talked about his whirlwind journey and said, “Well, it’s certainly been crazy. I remember Sarah, my fiancé, and I having a conversation before my audition aired, and we said, ‘You know this might be our last normal weekend. I still look at it sometimes and get, like, ‘Imposter Syndrome,’ and you’re like, ‘You know, none of this happened. That wasn’t me.’ You know? And then I go back and watch it."