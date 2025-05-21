Jamal Roberts reveals what he’s doing first after winning ‘American Idol’ — and it’s not what you think

Jamal Roberts, winner of 'American Idol' season 23 has one most important thing to do before taking on the world.

Jamal Roberts, the PE teacher, had an incredible journey on 'American Idol.' The moment he stepped into the auditions, he wowed the judges, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, with a soulful rendition of 'Mary Jane.' After a series of spectacular performances, he was finally crowned the winner of season 2025, after he sang his original and first single release, 'Heal.' The 27-year-old was teary-eyed when host Ryan Seacrest announced him the winner on May 18. Even though the news came as a shock to Roberts, it was not surprising to 'American Idol' fans who had already crowned him the winner weeks before the finale. Even judge Luke Bryan said ahead of the finale that his "gut told him" Roberts was going to win, to People.

After a massive victory, one would wonder what Roberts' next move could be. If you are thinking he would head straight to a record set or go on a concert tour, you are wrong. In a round table chat post the finale, the Meridian singer shared with the media his plans after winning, "I'm going to take a nap," he said, as reported by MSN. He also reported the outlet's reaction to Roberts' win. Richie said of Roberts, "He can go to the country tomorrow. As far as I'm concerned, he's off to the races." He added, "And I think what I loved the most was what America needed to see was the two of them standing together. That is my prayer for America, since we are a melting pot. We aren't simply one tribe. And so seeing them together was just what I was hoping for."

Bryan admitted, "I wanted him to win," before adding, "When I say that, you never want to take away from what John Foster accomplished. John Foster is great, and I believe John will do... He'll perform well in music, but when I look at Jamal's overall approach to singing, he's a fantastic singer," he explained. "I believe that is what American Idol is all about: great singers winning, and he is a wonderful one... when I listen to him, he moves me. I am a big fan of him."

Later on, Underwood also shared her experience of the finale with ExtraTV: "The way it was set up, there was no way America could get it wrong," she said. The 'How Great Thou Art' singer added, "We had three different finalists, occupying three different lanes. They all had their vibes, their own styles, their own vocal ranges and techniques, and I feel like it's a great finale."

The country singer who was once slammed for criticizing Roberts' performance also spoke on his win: "Jamal has a gift from God. His voice is insane; every time he opens his mouth, he is flawless." According to the outlet, Roberts also reflected on how life might change after his big win (and celebratory nap). "I don't really want to change, because being myself, that's what got me here," he said. "So, as far as the music—maybe, you know. But right now, I just want to be my authentic self and keep soaring and changing lives."