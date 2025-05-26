'American Idol' shares unseen video where a finalist predicts Jamal Roberts’ fate — months before finale

In the short clip dated January 23rd, the two future finalists can be seen together right after their Hollywood week performance.

Jamal Roberts didn't believe in 'divine providence' until he won 'American Idol' season 23 on May 18, 2025. For the unversed, Roberts earlier brushed off fellow finalist Breanna Nix's faith-based prediction: "I’m looking at her, like, Girl, hush! What are you talking about?" he recalled the moment after being announced the winner. Meanwhile, Nix had confirmed their significant conversation and that she would only release the footage if Roberts gave her permission, as per TVInsider. Fans finally got to witness the iconic moment after 'American Idol's' Instagram page shared a video. titled, "So sweet! @breannanixmusic called @officialjamalroberts’ win during Hollywood Week!" the caption says it all!

In the short clip dated January 23, 2025, the two future finalists can be seen together right after their Hollywood Week performance. "All right, guys, this is our next 'American Idol.' He had, like, a flawless performance. He's anointed. And man...congratulations! Whenever you get famous, please remember me. I'm Breanna," Nix makes the chilling prophecy while Roberts stands amused as if he just met a street soothsayer. The video then instantly transitions to the P.E. teacher from Mississippi creating history. "He came, he sang, he healed. Passion in every performance," the Idol page praised its newly crowned R&B artist after his new single, 'Heal,' had been ruling the iTunes charts.

Although Roberts has received numerous inquiries about his upcoming musical projects and collaborations, he is determined to partner with two of his close mentors. “Oh, Jelly Roll and Fantasia on the first album — no doubt,” he recently told Access Hollywood while discussing his plans. “You don’t have the slightest clue how much I love Fantasia,” he told producers back while rehearsing for the live rounds. Roberts even inspired the season three 'American Idol' winner to cast a vote in his favor, as per Entertainment Now. Fantasia even urged the audience to vote for her favorite on her Instagram stories during the finale. “Let’s go,” she said. “Now, normally I don’t do this, but let’s go. My people. Let’s go. I haven’t watched ‘American Idol’ in years, but this young man reminds me so much of me. His story. He hasn’t been given anything. He’s always had to fight for it. Loves God. Loves his children.”

“I’ve never voted but this time … Please Vote,” she captioned another Instagram story during the finale, showcasing her support for Roberts. Reports suggest that 'American Idol' created a fist-thumping record with 26 million votes coming in for the ABC show this year. As for Jelly Roll, he had lauded Roberts during the practice sessions and called him an inspiration. “Man, that wasn’t a performance; you were testifying,” Roll praised.

“I feel the pain in your voice. You know, you can’t teach that. I am your champion in this thing, man. I think you’ve got it. I think you represent a group of misrepresented people. Man, you got it, Jamal," he added. The duo went on to perform 'Unpretty' and 'Liar' from Roll's hit collection for the finale. It was clear from their onstage chemistry that the powerhouse combination will be bringing in fresh hits for fans to celebrate in the future.