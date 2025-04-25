'American Idol' almost came to an end — and it all started with this iconic singer's elimination

"You are my American idol," said Fantasia Barrino as this EGOT winner gets eliminated form 'American Idol'

From Kelly Clarkson's season one victory to Carrie Underwood's memorable performance of 'Alone' by Heart, 'American Idol' has witnessed plenty of iconic moments throughout its 22-season run. However, nothing compared to a shocking elimination, which was both impromptu and unforgettable in the show's history. The decision was so heavily slammed by the fans that they not only criticized it openly but also questioned the credibility of the show.

(L-R) Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell during the 'American Idol' Season 4 Finale - Press Room at Kodak in California, United States. (Image source : WireImage | Photo by SGranitz)

On April 21, 2004, during 'American Idol' Season 3's Top 7 results night, the show delivered one of its most shocking eliminations ever. In an era before social media, viewers relied on word of mouth and in-person discussion, but that night sparked nationwide outrage. Despite their standout performances and frontrunner status, host Ryan Seacrest announced that the bottom three included the season's powerhouse Black female vocalists, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, and LaToya London, as per Collider.

Fans assumed crooner John Stevens would be eliminated due to his weaker performances. Instead, to everyone’s disbelief, Hudson was sent home, the very same artist who would later become an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards) winner. The moment stunned America and nearly derailed the show's credibility, marking it as one of the most controversial and unforgettable nights in 'American Idol' history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Burrell (@adamburrell)

The shocking elimination of Hudson deeply rattled fans, who, without social media to vent frustrations, had emotions running high offline. The controversial result tested the show's credibility, especially with the rising influence of a troll site called Vote for the Worst (VFTW), which backed underperforming contestants like Stevens to sabotage the competition. Ironically, VFTW initially targeted Hudson but quickly changed course.

Stevens, who was visibly uncomfortable during the results show, became the center of criticism. Blogs like Howard Owens' called for voting reform, questioning whether bias or flawed systems led to Hudson’s elimination. Owens echoed many viewers' frustrations, warning that if Stevens won, he'd stop watching. Fortunately, Fantasia Barrino went on to win the season, helping restore some faith in the show's mission.

On April 21, 2024, exactly 20 years after her elimination from 'American Idol,' Hudson reminisced about her journey from heartbreak to triumph. Sharing a clip of her elimination on X, she wrote, "On this day in 2004, I was eliminated from American Idol! But God turned it around for my good!" The clip shows Seacrest announcing that despite previously receiving the most votes, Hudson would be going home. As Hudson prepared to leave, Barrino embraced her and said, "You are my American idol," as per People.

On this day in 2004, I was eliminated from American Idol! But God turned it around for my good! From Idol to EGOT baby !!! 20 years later, and now back on TV with my own show.



Never give up on your dreams, yal! If I can do it, so can u! If it’s not worth working hard for, it’s… pic.twitter.com/qIN61bzXdZ — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) April 21, 2024

Hudson clubbed the throwback video with an inspiring message about her growth, saying, "From Idol to EGOT, baby!!! 20 years later, and now I'm back on TV with my own show."

She encouraged her followers with words of resilience as she wrote, "Never give up on your dreams, y'all! If I can do it, so can you!" And she closed her post with this empowering reminder as she noted, "If it’s not worth working hard for, it's not worth it at all! Remember, nobody knows your potential the way you do. Just keep the faith, keep believing, and keep going!!!"