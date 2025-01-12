Janelle Brown reveals her 'word for 2025' as she mourns Garrison and figures out life post-Kody

Janelle Brown is stepping into 2025 with a fresh perspective and a firm commitment to personal growth.

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown is stepping into 2025 with a fresh perspective and a firm commitment to personal growth. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the reality TV star shared her intentions for the new year, revealing that her guiding word for 2025 is 'detox.' For Janelle, the word represents much more than a simple cleanse— it’s a transformative journey toward 'freedom'. Janelle wrote, "This year, I am choosing detox as my word for 2025— I have been drawn to this word so strongly the past few weeks. For me, it’s a commitment to clear out what no longer serves me, in every sense. It’s about making space for greater peace and clarity by detoxing my life EMOTIONALLY, PHYSICALLY, MENTALLY, and SPIRITUALLY."

As per People magazine, physically, she aims to focus on clean eating and embrace the natural changes that come with aging and hormonal shifts. She explained, "I am actively embracing the changes that are coming with age and hormone shifts with grace and care…intentional with my screen time, embrace more journaling and writing, lean into time blocking, planning, and building routine."

Her emotional detox centers on building meaningful connections, setting healthier boundaries, and seeking community. Spiritually, she intends to create a more peaceful environment, which includes plans to spend more time in nature and work on building a new home. She added, "Detoxing isn’t about deprivation— it’s about freedom. Freedom from things that weigh me down, so I can make room for the things that truly matter. I am excited for 2025! 🕊️✨.” Janelle’s 2025 goals come after a tumultuous few years marked by her divorce from Kody Brown in 2022, ending a nearly three-decade-long polygamous marriage. While their split was prominent, Janelle admitted it wasn’t devastating.

As per Express, she confessed, “I still feel some affection for him, but I don't want to be married to him and I don't want to be with him, but I have no hard feelings. I really don't have any hard feelings…I wasn't heartbroken when the marriage fell apart, maybe because we had been drifting apart for so long…It was just a bang that let us drift apart all the way.” This past year was marked by immense grief for Janelle, following the tragic loss of her 25-year-old son Garrison to suicide. Reflecting on the loss, she shared they had no idea how much he was struggling.

Meanwhile, Kody, now only married to Robyn, has expressed a desire to escape his life in the U.S., even considering a move to Europe. He noted, “I got an itch to move so bad, just to get away from the energy of it all…I got to get out of here because this isn't going to work for me, because of all the memory, all the energy of it. I just don't know.”