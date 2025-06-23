Kody Brown was spotted alone, and 'Sister Wives' fans think it’s a sign things with Robyn are falling apart

"I'm glad we had the experience. I'm glad I got all those children. I'm glad I've got this relationship,” Kody Brown shared.

Over the years, 'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown and Robyn Brown have experienced their own share of ups and downs. Recently, Kody was spotted in another state without his only remaining wife, Robyn. In the last three years, the Brown family patriarch has faced some difficult moments, including his three divorces and the tragic loss of his son Garrison Brown. All along, Robyn stood by Kody's side through thick and thin. Despite their different viewpoints on polygamy, the pair looks content in their new monogamous relationship. During 'Sister Wives' Season 19 'Tell-All', which concluded on June 15, Kody stated that he has no interest in polygamy.

As per E! News, when the host Sukanya Krishnan asked Kody if he'll ever return to polygamy in the future, the father of 18 responded, “Hell no. And I'll tell you why: because we already failed. I would never try plural marriage again.” Along with this, Kody also expressed that he has no regrets about his past lifestyle and went on to say, "I'm glad we had the experience. I'm glad I got all those children. I'm glad I've got this relationship.”

It appears that the tensions between Kody and Robyn have escalated since the 'Sister Wives' Season 19 Tell All. Not long ago, Kody was snapped at an airport alone without his favorite wife, Robyn. Kody's recent sighting has sparked speculations about a fallout between him and Robyn. On June 18, 2025, a Reddit user posted a picture of Kody sitting inside a restaurant at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. However, what caught the attention of the eagle-eyed fans was Robyn's absence from the trip to Texas.

In the picture shared, Kody had an angry expression on his face, and the fans shared their thoughts on the same. One Reddit user wrote, "He always looks angry now." Followed by a second user who penned, "Yeah, he does always look angry.. It’s like he thinks he is such a big celebrity when really he is just one of the most hated men in the world of washed up reality TV. I think he knows no one likes him and that eats him up." Another netizen went on to say, "He does! Angry beady eyes." A user commented, "I wonder why he was at the airport. Was he going to see his North Carolina children? Try to make amends? Tell them how much he loves them and how proud he is of them. Nahhh."

For those wondering, Kody and Robyn met each other for the first time through mutual friends, and they hit it off instantly. After four years together, they got spiritually married in 2010. At that point, Kody was legally married to Meri Brown and spiritually married to Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Then, in 2014, Robyn became Kody's fourth wife when they legally married. Over time, Kody's other marriages ended, and now, Robyn is his only remaining wife. As per Us Weekly, during an episode of 'Sister Wives' Season 19, Kody asked Robyn, "Will you accept me as a monogamist? Is there a problem with that?” to which she responded, “I’m always going to stick with you. I'm just having an identity crisis."