5 major storylines ‘Sister Wives’ must explore if it returns — yes, even that Kody and David friendship

As of right now, Kody Brown and his wife, Robyn Brown, live a monogamous lifestyle, but Season 20 could maybe change that?

Over the years, the die-hard fans of 'Sister Wives' have witnessed the evolution of the show from its original storyline shedding light on Kody Brown and his polygamist family, to what it is today. As of right now, Kody and his wife, Robyn Brown, live a monogamous lifestyle. On the other hand, when we talk about Kody's former wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown, they are busy navigating their own lives. At first, Christine left Kody. Soon after, Meri and Janelle followed in Christine's footsteps. If TLC renews 'Sister Wives' for Season 20, then the fans of the show will most likely see the Brown family in a new light as the family members are headed in different directions.

Kody Brown and David Woolley go on a guys' trip

Following her split from Kody, Christine went on to marry David Woolley in October 2023 in Moab, Utah. However, Kody and Robyn weren't invited to the pair's wedding. In the past, Kody and Woolley have met each other on numerous family outings. As per Screenrant, during the part 2 of 'Sister Wives Tell All', Kody even talked about going on a guys' trip with Woolley and told host Sukanya Krishnan, "I've had conversations with David since that just was kind of like [I] enjoyed his company and, I had a dirty thought. I thought David and I should go on a guys' trip together. And then I went, that would just be so uncool to Christine." It would be pretty exciting for the fans to see Kody and Woolley on a guys' trip together.

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown collaborate on a business venture

Christine and Janelle's bond deepened following their divorces from Kody. Christine and Janelle have known each other for over 30 years, and they can join hands to start a business together. Both Christine and Janelle are business-minded, and they are keen to never end up in the same poor financial situation they were in when they tied the knot with Kody. These two ladies can open a business related to real estate. Not long ago, Christine purchased an Airbnb, and Janelle has a background in real estate. Without a doubt, Christine and Janelle would be a great real estate team.

Kody Brown plays cupid for Meri Brown

Meri was Kody's first wife, and she stood by him through thick and thin. After their divorce, Kody and her brother-in-law, Nathan, helped Meri shift from Arizona to Utah. In a scene from 'Sister Wives' Season 19, Kody even referred to Meri as his "favorite ex-wife." During the most recent season of the show, Kody also stated that he'd want to walk Meri down the aisle if she ever remarried. Kody can play matchmaker for Meri and set her up with a great man.

Sister Wives bring back their jewelry business: My Sisterwife's Closet

Back in the day, Robyn, Janelle, Meri, and Christine teamed up and began a jewelry business, My Sisterwife's Closet, where they created custom pieces for polygamous families. At the moment, the official website of their jewelry brand features a message that reads, "We'll Be Back Soon! We are busy updating the store for you. Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed!" Now, all these ladies can revamp My Sisterwife's Closet and potentially add wellness and self-care products as well. Along with this, women can promote their products on social media to reach out to a wider audience.

The Brown family starts a moving business

Throughout the course of the TLC reality show, the viewers have seen the entire Brown family move from one place to another nearly a dozen times. Whether they are running away in the middle of the night or moving on after a failed marriage, the Browns love moving, and they enjoy going on road trips. Opening a moving company called "My Sisterwife's Movers" would be the perfect business move for the Brown family.