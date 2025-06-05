‘AGT’ fans are over singers — this death-defying Golden Buzzer act was the variety they’ve been waiting for

These brothers were once rejected — now they're back with a sexy, terrifying, death-defying stunt (and viewers can’t get enough)

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 20 brought back familiar faces! Two previous contestants who faced rejection or didn’t make it to the final rounds returned with an improved version of their respective acts. The first act was from the Messoudi Brothers, who previously reached the semi-finals of season 14 as a trio. The juggling brothers – now reduced to two – raised the stakes of their performance. The brothers revealed that they are still a trio, but their third brother is now a father of two and takes time off every now and then. “We left our brother at home for this one because he just decided to sit out,” they added.

Before starting their performance, they promised to offer more danger than their previous act. The duo lived up to their promise as they juggled with knives while undressing and swapping each other’s clothes. The bold performance left the judges in awe, especially Mel B, who went straight for the coveted Golden Buzzer. Judge Simon Cowell deemed the act “breathtaking” and praised the brothers for creating a “moment,” which is the show’s USP. The Spice Girls alum, who’s being named as the harsher judge of the season, spoke highly of the contestant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

“Can I just say, having seen you before, I didn’t think you’d be able to top it,” she said. Mel B admitted that although it was a “frightening” act to watch, it was worth it in the end. “But I do think I wanna say one thing to you… I think you were perfect,” she added. She pressed the buzzer, much to everyone’s delight. However, her fellow judge Sofía Vergara wasn’t happy with Mel B pushing the prestigious Golden Buzzer. “I was gonna do it. That was my Golden Buzzer. She did it out of nowhere. She took it away,” the 'Modern Family' actress complained. In addition to the live audience and the judges, the fans of the show were pleased by the performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent Auditions (@agtauditions)

Netizens flocked to the comment section of the YouTube video of the Messoudi Brothers to shower compliments. “Please go all the way to the end and win. True variety that deserves to a headline show in Vagus [sic] and what a golden buzzer. Instead of another bloody singer,” one internet user commented. “Oh my! That’s the first time I ever stood up while watching at home and applauded an AGT act!! That was breathtaking!” a second fan added. Another social media user was jokingly astonished that the brothers didn’t kill each other during their knife juggling act. “One of the best acts ever on AGT,” the same user added.

Another YouTube user was “glad” that the Messoudis returned to the show and delivered a fiery new routine. “Cannot wait to see what they do in the live shows!” the user commented. The other returning contestant was Alex Zinger, a financial advisor who loves dance but isn’t necessarily good at it. His gig on the show’s 19th season was straight up rejected, but Zinger didn’t lose his fight. He returned to the ‘AGT’ stage with another performance, but this time with an amazing bunch of dancers backing him. Although the background dancers stole the show, Zinger was appreciated for his drive and determination. “You’re bad but interesting,” Cowell told him.