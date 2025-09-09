1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton finally clears the air on concerning facial bruises in new video: ‘I had...’

Tammy Slaton has finally responded to online concern that surfaced after fans noticed a bruise on her chin in a TikTok video

'1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is setting the record straight on the rumors about her health after fans spotted some bruising on her chin in a video shared online. Over the weekend, the TLC reality TV star took to her TikTok account and posted a picture of herself set to the song 'I Love Your Smile' by Shanice with a message for the fans. Then, Slaton revealed the reason behind her bruises in the caption. "People keep making up silly rumors. Yes, I had a bruise on my face. I had them work done, teeth pulled, y’all have too much time on your hands lol," Slaton wrote in the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by woman edit (@womaneditcom)

Shortly afterward, numerous fans bombarded the comments section of Slaton's TikTok post with messages of love and support. One social media user wrote, "You got that right, Tammy. Some people got too much time in their hands.” Followed by a second user who penned, "You look amazing. We are all so proud of you❤️❤️❤️." Another netizen went on to say, “Your smile looks amazing, Tammy!”

For the unversed, let us share with you that all these rumors about Slaton's bruises began when she posted a video of herself and her fiancée, Andrea Dalton, singing along to Kenny Loggins’ hit song 'Footloose' while sitting in the car. At that point, the bruise on Slaton's chin caught the attention of the fans. Then, a user stopped by the comments section of the video and asked, "What’s with the bruise on her chin?” to which another user replied, "Got teeth pulled.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Chaos (@acreativechaospodcast)

Another user questioned, “Tammy girl why is [sic] your face have a bruise on it? You look great Tammy with your smile.” Then, a different follower said, "Its probably from getting teeth pulled. My whole face bruised when I got teeth pulled.” One user asked, “Are you OK? What happened to your chin?” Around the same time, Slaton confirmed what other fans had assumed by writing, “I had teeth pulled.”

On August 19, Slaton debuted her new teeth while appearing on the 'Creative Chaos' podcast. While having a conversation with host Hunter Ezell, Slaton candidly spoke about her teeth makeover and said, "They’re temporary still. They had to cement them in cause the glue wasn’t holding. My body was rejecting it. They had to pull teeth, and it’s a bridge. I’m still getting more done. It’s a process.” Elsewhere in the interview, Ezell asked Slaton how she deals with the hate she gets online. As per Parade magazine, Slaton quipped, "I find it absolutely repulsive the amount of people that would comment on those videos that you and I posted. 'When's she going to fix her teeth?' Do you not think she knows that?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Chaos (@acreativechaospodcast)

In addition to this, Slaton also confessed, "It's not easy," and she jokingly remarked, "Haters make me famous." Nearly four months ago, Slaton underwent life-changing skin removal surgery. During a private confessional on '1000-Lb Sisters,' Slaton stated that it will take a bit of time to get used to her new look. As per Nine Entertainment, Slaton said, "I'm shocked, I feel so weird. My bat wings are gone and I look down and there's nothing there but my lap now. It's going to take a while for me to get used to seeing myself like this."