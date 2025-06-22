Founder’s dramatic ‘Shark Tank’ pitch had a Shark rolling on the floor (literally) — and scored $900K deal

‘Shark Tank’ contestant gets Robert Herjavec to test his back pain product live on set

Over the years, numerous aspiring entrepreneurs have used many tips and tricks to impress the esteemed Sharks. At the end of the day, all these budding entrepreneurs are vying for a great business deal to take their companies to new heights of success. During an episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 12, which was released in October 2020, Tate Stock pitched his firm Chirp, which produces back pain relief wheels, to the Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec. At one point during his pitch, Stock even made the sharks roll on the floor, before sealing a deal with Greiner. Then, Stock was seeking $900k in exchange for 2% of his company.

While sharing the difference between the foam rollers and the Chirp Wheel, Stock had his friend wrapped in bubble wrap. As per Market Realist, Stock explained, "These bubbles represent those hard-to-reach muscle knots in your back and your neck. Now, most people use a foam roller to roll out their backs as he rolls out, there should be enough pressure to make the bubbles pop, symbolizing that deep tissue back pain relief." When Stock's friend rolled on the foam roller, only a single pop was heard. At that moment, Stock claimed, "There's just not enough contact to be effective." Soon after, Stock himself gave a demonstration of the Chirp Wheel in front of the esteemed Sharks, and this time, a flurry of bubbles popped on his friend's back. Then, he quipped, "Wow! Slap my mom and call me Sally! That's a lot of pops."

Soon after, Herjavec took off his jacket and rolled on the floor alongside the entrepreneur. After a bunch of moves, Herjavec had confidence in the product's effectiveness. When Herjavec went back to his seat, the Sharks got down to business. When John talked about the $45 million valuation, Stock disclosed that the company was very successful at that time. Then, John slammed Stock for coming to the show for a promotion. "Holy smokes! You don't have any debt, zero partners, and you're doing that kind of numbers! Are you really here to make a deal?" John asked. Following that, Stock told the Sharks that he was looking forward to making a deal.

Ultimately, John and Cuban dropped out. Shortly afterward, Greiner offered $900k to Stock for 2.5% with a condition to be paid back in 18 months. Then, Herjavec quipped, "Sales never lie" and made an offer. Herjavec offered $900,000 for 3% equity with a $1.50 royalty until he gets back $1.2 million. While weighing his options, Stock asked Greiner if she could join hands with Herjavec. In her response, Greiner said, "Why would I want a partner?"

Then, Greiner made changes to her offer and offered to give $900,000 for 2.5% only if Stock was ready to pay her $500,000 in the first year and $500,000 in the next year. Stock then returned with a different offer; he stated that he was ready to pay back $400,000 at the end of the current year and $500,000 next year after giving up only 2% equity. Greiner stated that she will take that offer if she gets 2.5%, and after serious consideration, Stock accepted the deal.