Lori Greiner’s favorite ‘Shark Tank’ product is now worth millions — and it started in a home kitchen

The product now features on various gift guides and was also declared winner of 'The Today Show's Next Big Thing competition.

'Shark Tank' veteran Lori Greiner has seen hundreds of pitches over the years, but few have excited her as much as this one did. In Season 9, Yair Reiner walked onto the 'Tank' and pitched his company, FryWall, a solution to one of the most common problems in the kitchen: oil splatter. Reiner demonstrated how the product functioned while cooking on a stove. He showed the sharks how the oil, along with a few bits and pieces, splatters on the stove, leaving a complete mess that is hard to clean and often takes 15-20 minutes to clean. But with this product, customers can not only save cleanup time but also avoid the mess altogether.

The flexible silicone product can be used on any type of pan, keeping all the sizzle inside. Reiner explained that FryWall is not only dishwasher-friendly and compact to store but also heat-resistant up to 450 degrees. He then revealed what drove him into the business: "I came up with it because I have always been a home cook. I invented this thing in my kitchen, and then I saw that nothing like it had ever been done," he told the Sharks.

He ended the pitch by offering a glass of wine and samples to the Sharks. But the jaw-dropping moment came when Reiner revealed that within his first year in business, he made $800K in sales and was selling to 55 independent retailers. Kevin O'Leary, seemingly impressed, was the first to make an offer: $100,000 for 20% equity, compared to Reiner's ask of $100,000 for 10%. Daymond John also made an offer: $100,000 for 15% equity. But Greiner saw potential others didn’t. She not only accepted the founder’s original ask of $100,000 for 10% but also agreed to fund purchase orders through a line of credit. As the Sharks discussed the different strategies, Greiner's next move left everyone stunned. She pulled out her golden ticket and told Reiner, "The golden ticket goes to my favorite product I've seen."

Reiner wanted to see if Mark Cuban was also interested, but when Cuban declined, he accepted Greiner’s offer. After coming out of the 'Tank,' he said in the show's after video, "When I lost my job, I could have gone to look for another job in an industry I didn't like anymore, but I followed my dream," he says. "Lori is the one who can get the product on TV; she can get it into stores, and I think with her, this product is going to go everywhere really, really fast."

According to Reiner's LinkedIn profile, he worked at GE Antares but lost his job in 2015, after his company was sold to another business, resulting in his department being closed, as reported by Yahoo Finance. According to the outlet, in April 2017, NBC's 'The Today Show' declared FryWall the winner of its "Next Big Thing" competition, landing the product a slot on QVC. It has also been featured in various gift guides, including publications like the Los Angeles Times. As per Shark Tank Insights, in 2025, the current net worth of FryWall is about $1.46 million.