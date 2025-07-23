‘The Voice’ coaches weren’t ready for this 16-year-old to yodel like a pro — and neither were we

"The control and power that you've got at 16 is just insane. You're really exciting," Niall Horan said.

A 16-year-old contestant named Ruby Leigh stunned 'The Voice' judges with her yodeling skills during her Blind Audition! During an episode of 'The Voice' Season 24, Leigh performed a beautiful rendition of 'I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart' by Patsy Montana, and just a few seconds into her performance, John Legend turned his chair for the budding artist. At one point, Leigh started yodeling, which prompted the other coaches, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan, to turn their chairs as well. As per NBC, following her performance, Horan told Leigh, "The energy is just insane. You got four chairs for a reason. I felt like we had a chance against Reba or not. The control and power that you've got at 16 is just insane. You're really exciting and I would obviously love you to be on my team."

When Legend was asked to share his feedback on Leigh's performance, the 'All of Me' hitmaker said, "I've truly never heard anything like what you just did. I loved how clear and precise and piercing and beautiful your tone was. And then, when you started doing the yodeling, it was like How is a human being able to do the things that you're doing? You can win 'The Voice' honestly. I would love to coach you on Team Legend."

Soon after, Stefani chimed in, "That was so cool. I yodel a lot, like but you're way better than me. There's just something so powerful about being 16, playing the guitar, having a style, like with the way that you're dressed. And I'm like blown away by you, and I would love to work with you." At last, McEntire quipped, "Ruby, as young as you are, being a fan of Patsy Montana, I'm a third-generation rodeo brat, so Patsy Montana, a country western singer, not just country, there is a difference. I'm very flattered, very proud of my heritage, that you're singing this song. Matter of fact, my mama could yodel and she taught me how to yodel."

Then, Legend entered the chat and said, "Any of us would love to coach you. Please tell us, who do you pick as your coach, Ruby? Come on." Before making her final decision, Leigh shared, "This is so hard because I listen to all of you guys. I think Reba." Following Leigh's decision, McEntire said, "You know I didn't know what I was looking for when I came on 'The Voice' because I'm new to this. When Ruby started yodeling, it was like, holy crap, I really want her on my team. Ruby could be a star and have a huge following because she's not afraid to go against the grain of nowadays."

Once the episode dropped, the fans couldn't stop gushing over Leigh's yodeling skills. One social media user wrote, "I’m not a country fan by any means. But holy cow, this girl is insanely impressive. Even crazier to know she’s only 16. I think she could easily win this whole thing. I’m hoping she does. Because this is the most impressive thing I’ve seen on this show." Followed by a second user who penned, "Technically the best audition I’ve seen this season. Maybe not everyone’s cup of tea, but this young lady can truly sing. The power and control she has at 16 is impressive." Another netizen commented, "That yodelling is inhuman. Can't believe a 16-year-old can yodel better than anyone else!! Good job, Ruby!!!"