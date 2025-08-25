‘Shark Tank’ contestants pitch a clever ‘sidekick’ for pizza — but one detail killed the $200,000 deal

Two full-time workers had intrigued every investor on ‘Shark Tank,’ but it was pure unfortunate luck that held a deal back.

It is very rare to see investors backing out of making a deal, even though they have liked a product on ‘Shark Tank.’ A similar event took place when Josh Green and Kevin Klein introduced their wine to the tank. The Season 15 contestants came prepared with PIE Wine, a lightly carbonated wine designed to pair perfectly with pizza. Hoping to win over the Sharks, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, guest shark Candace Nelson, and veteran investor Kevin O’Leary, the duo served up their canned wine samples alongside slices of pizza, according to Shark Tank Recap.

Green and Klein revealed that the idea for their product came after years of searching for a wine that truly complemented the classic Italian delicacy. Pitching their creation on 'Shark Tank', they asked for $200,000 in exchange for 7.5% equity. Kicking things off with humor, they told the panel, “Sharks, what if I told you that our product could instantly make you smarter, more attractive, younger, and even regrow hair? Well, guess what, it can't do any of those things.” The lighthearted moment set the tone as the duo pulled out cans of PIE Wine from their pockets. During their well-rehearsed pitch, they described the beverage as “a sweet sparkling easy-drinking canned table wine, that goes straight with your favorite slice.” Branding it as “the OG Pizza wine,” they also threw in playful nicknames like “pizza’s new sidekick.”

Discussing numbers, the contestants mentioned their product had been distributed in eight states, also securing commitments worth $300,000 to $400,000. Notably, the company was launched just two weeks before filming the episode and was in talks across 18 other states. According to Shark Tank Recap, they had a growing demand that left the entrepreneurs sold out, seeking help to upscale their future production. Green and Klein projected over $500,000 in sales within the next 30 days and were also expecting to make $1.5 million by the end of the year.

Cuban then asked if the entrepreneurs were working full-time on PIE Wine. Klein replied that he was a morning radio host on K-Rock in Los Angeles, while Green looked after a large computer gaming company, also having a background in investment banking. The two had even invested over $300,000 of their own money into the business. The contestants then mentioned that each can costs them $1.50. However, they were planning to reduce the price to $1.25 as they aim for higher production.

One can of PIE Wine was then being sold to distributors for $3.25. Cuban passed the deal, citing conflict with a company he had already invested in, BeatBox Beverages. Meanwhile, Mr. Wonderful was highly impressed with the product but had to opt out of making any deal as he was launching his own wine line. John believed that the product had too many competitors, eventually stepping back. Next was Greiner, who loved the concept; however, felt that it was too early to invest in it. The guest shark had no hold in the niche, which left the two contestants disappointed, leaving without a deal.