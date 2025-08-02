‘Shark Tank’ founders’ puppet love story pitch makes Mark Cuban cringe — but a last-minute twist seals deal

Stocktabs might have had a rough start with the puppet demonstration, but the product itself has some solid potential

Mark Cuban couldn’t handle the cringiness of this ‘Shark Tank’ pitch! Glen and Tracie Burress came on the show to ask for investment in their company, Stocktabs. The duo started their pitch with a love story of a sock couple that instantly made Cuban cringe. “Oh Lord,” he murmured. Glen and Tracie had worn sock puppets to demonstrate the story, which Daymond John seemed to enjoy. “I love sock puppets,” he exclaimed. “They had a wonderful relationship. One day, they went in for their weekly wash and gave each other a long, passionate kiss goodbye,” the founder couple said while imitating the gesture through their sock puppets. It was too much for Cuban, who had a face-palm moment.

The demonstration was to explain how one pair of socks could get ruined or even get lost while taking them out of the dryer. “Sock tabs will make sure that every sock can keep tabs on its mate throughout the entire laundry process,” Tracie explained. Their product, a tiny pin-like device, helps keep a pair of socks together. “One sock at all times, that way you wear it throughout the day and at the end of the day, you simply pinch the wings tab it through its mate,” Glen explained. Cuban cringed at the presentation but was impressed by their incredible educational background.

Nevertheless, Cuban decided to stay out of the business. “I don't want to be in the sock tab business, that's just the honest of God truth,” he said. “There's no way I can match your passion on this, and that's always a problem,” he added. Tracie countered back, saying they simply need an investment and not an entrepreneurial partner. Cuban argued that their company needs someone who can match the same passion and desire to grow the business. “I don't think I can be there for you,” he said before opting out of the deal for good.

The entrepreneurs seemed desperate to crack a deal with John, but he unfortunately stepped back due to a conflict of interest. “I love you guys, but I’m out,” he said, much to the disappointment of Stocktabs' founders. Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec also didn’t invest in the business. Towards the end of the pitch, ‘Shark’ Kevin O’Leary was the only one left who hadn’t opted out. He believed that the entrepreneurs working full-time jobs alongside developing Socktabs was a problem. “You're a successful farmer rep your husband is a doctor, he's busy, who's taking care of the sock tabs?” he asked.

Although Tracie assured him that she’d be willing to work full-time on the company because it’s her dream project, O’Leary wasn’t convinced. He believed that working for the company as a side hustle is lucrative, but leaving their high-paying job would be a foolish move. The Socktabs founders couldn’t get anyone on board, but a surprise awaited them. As they were walking out, John changed his mind and sealed the deal at $50,000 for 30% of their company. The ‘Shark’ didn’t want them to leave the stage empty-handed.