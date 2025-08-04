6-year-old comedian said he never watched 'AGT' before — but knew exactly how to make the judges laugh

Comedian Nathan Bockstahler told the 'AGT' judges that his mother doesn't write his jokes for him, 'she types them'

The judging panel of ‘America’s Got Talent’ has always embraced true artistry and a great skill set. However, there was one instance where they were compelled to invite a young boy to the future rounds of the reality talent show after his breathtaking audition. The reason why we called Nathan Bockstahler’s audition "breathtaking" is because he had everyone at the theater laughing so hard, they almost had to catch their breath. According to Fandom, in 2016, during season 11 of ‘AGT,’ Bockstahler was seen stepping on the stage, and Simon Cowell playfully asked him if he was married. The little one responded with a laugh that would light the whole room up and stated, “No! I am only six.”

When asked what he was going to present that night, the young contestant replied that he would be “doing comedy.” Bockstahler then also went on to add that he is a comedian, hearing which Howie Mandel gave him a thumbs up, saying, “So am I, so am I.” To everyone’s amusement, when Cowell asked him if he had watched the show before, the young boy replied, “No, never.” The six-year-old then went on to make a joke about how people call him outgoing, but at the same time, many say that he is a little too chatty, assuming he has ADHD. He then tried to break down the acronym, saying, “If you don't know what that stands for, it's ‘Attention Deficit Hyper...’” but before he could finish the last words, he comically pointed towards Cowell, yelling, “Oh, hey, hey, hey, man...”

Soon, he tried to impress the ladies in the room, saying that he might be only six, but he knows “a thing or two about girls,” to which the whole room started laughing. This was also when Heidi Klum said, “Do tell.” The young contestant then added that girls always say one thing but actually mean something else, a comment Klum agreed with. “My mom, for instance,” he added, explaining that she always asks him to call her "mom," but he still can't exactly figure out why, since that’s not even her real name.

Right after this joke, the audience was seen getting up from their seats and clapping for the boy. “I don't think I could stop laughing,” said Mel B, also asking him if he has any idea how funny he is. Cowell then asked Mandel to share his views, stating, “Howie…from one comedian to another...” He asked Bockstahler if he was flirting and whether he liked the ladies. The young comedian replied, “I guess. But hey, they started it.”

When Mandel asked who writes the jokes for him, the young contestant said that his mom doesn't write the jokes, “she types them,” also letting the judges know that he is the one who comes up with the jokes. “I think you are a charmer, you are adorable, and I love that you come up with your own material,” said Klum. Stating that he likes Bockstahler, Cowell mentioned that America would fall in love with him. The six-year-old went ahead into the next round with four "yes" votes. The contestant was also seen on 'Little Big Shots UK.'