Howie Mandel runs off stage after he hears his name being whispered during creepy ‘AGT’ act

'AGT' contestant literally vanishes after terrifying act puts Howie Mandel at the center of it all.

There’s never been an ‘AGT’ act that made Howie Mandel fear for his life until The Sacred Riana came on board. The Asia's Got Talent season 2 winner and illusionist wore her signature red frock with a white full-sleeved blouse underneath and open hair. As if her expressionless and scary appearance wasn’t enough, she performed an act that left everyone confused and Mandel “terrified.” She held a painting with a missing piece and asked the judges, including Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell, to pick chits from a box. When Mandel’s chit fit into the puzzle and completed the painting, he became the subject of the act.

The painting had a picture of a random and angry man’s face who apparently invited Mandel on stage. “Come, he still wants to play,” Riana told the judge, who reluctantly obliged. She took him on stage and asked him to sit on a throne-like chair. While seated, Mandel tried his best to maintain composure, but couldn’t hide his nervousness. “Match the piece,” Riana asked, and though his hands were shivering, he followed her instruction. She took the picture and placed it on a desk, only to stab it with a knife. “Oh, I feel like I got stabbed in the back,” Mandel revealed, leaving Klum agape.

The illusionist went on to burn the painting and use its ashes to write Mandel’s name on a board. Everyone, including host Terry Crews, was confused at this point. “What is happening?” he asked. “He’s gone for now, but he already knows your name,” Riana announced in her signature scary tone and revealed the board with “Howie” written on it. Nothing seemed shocking until the judge asked if anyone else was hearing someone whispering his name. “Did you guys hear that there’s a voice saying Howie?” he asked. “Just me?” the judge questioned in disbelief.

He was sent back to his seat to “take the knives out” of another piece of paper that had a message for him. “I’m coming for you, Howie!!!” the note read. That was when the lights on the stage dimmed for a second, and the illusionist vanished into thin air. The sudden end of the act got people questioning if it was over. “Is everybody as confused as I am?” Klum asked. “I don’t know what’s going on,” Cowell chimed in. “Apparently, somebody is coming for me,” Mandel replied. “I would like to get the judging out of the way so that I could leave, he added. When the other judges kept wondering if the act was finished, Mandel joked that he would be finished.

“I’m not kidding. I’m telling you that I’m terrified,” Mandel admitted. “I was stabbed in the back. He knows my name and he’s coming for me,” the judge added. The Sacred Riana is one of the most popular acts in the show’s history since her debut in season 13. She was unfortunately eliminated in the quarterfinals but returned for America's Got Talent: All-Stars. She made it until the Preliminaries and was later eliminated.