What happened to Leo Saltzman in real life? The true story behind Netflix’s harrowing new series

In ‘No One Saw Us Leave,’ Leo Saltzman’s downfall unfolds as he’s forced to face justice and break free from his father’s control

Ever since ‘No One Saw Us Leave’ premiered on Netflix on October 15, audiences around the world haven’t been able to look away. The Spanish-language limited series has quickly become one of the streamer’s most-talked-about releases. And not just for its gripping performances and emotional tension, but for the haunting true story it’s based on. The show follows the painful journey of Valeria Goldberg (played by Tessa Ía), a mother whose world shatters when her husband, Leo Saltzman (Emiliano Zurita), takes their two young children and disappears across Europe. What begins as a crumbling marriage soon spirals into an international manhunt.

As per Lifestyle Asia, ‘No One Saw Us Leave’ reimagines the real-life events described in author Tamara Trottner’s 2024 memoir ‘Nadie nos vio partir’ (‘No One Saw Us Leave’). In it, she recounts her own abduction by her father during a bitter family conflict in 1960s Mexico. But unlike the memoir, which tells the story through the perspective of the daughter, the Netflix adaptation shifts the lens to Valeria. It turned her into the emotional anchor of the series. Set against the backdrop of Mexico’s elite Jewish community, the series explores not only a fractured marriage but also the generational pressures that trap both Valeria and Leo in cycles of control and guilt.

When Leo discovers his wife’s affair, he reacts by taking their children, Tamara (Marion Siro) and Isaac (Alexander Varela), and vanishing overseas with the support and manipulation of his domineering father, Samuel Saltzman (Juan Manuel Bernal). He’s a man whose influence casts a long shadow over the family. Refusing to be silenced, Valeria starts a desperate pursuit across continents, enlisting the help of a former Mossad operative in her search to find her missing children. Her determination turns into a years-long battle not only against her husband but against legal systems, social pressure, and the patriarchal forces that dismiss her pain.

The show’s emotional crescendo arrives when Leo, torn between loyalty to his father and guilt over what he’s done, finally agrees to face justice. Following a ruling by a court in Jerusalem, he returns to Mexico to stand in a custody trial that would determine the children’s fate. The final moments of the series deliver both heartbreak and relief. Valeria is at last reunited with her children, though the scars of the ordeal linger long after. For those wondering about the real story behind the series: yes, the true events ended with the children safely back with their mother.

But what really became of the man whose desperate choices tore his own family apart? Trottner’s memoir confirms that her father ultimately surrendered them after realizing the emotional toll of their separation. However, the family remained fractured. Leo was reportedly estranged from his children for nearly two decades after their return, according to the Daily Express. The series is streaming now on Netflix, and if social media buzz is anything to go by, it will stay with viewers long after the final episode ends.