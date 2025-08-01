Tired of routine, this 'Shark Tank' nurse launched a creative side hustle — working only 1 day a week

Mike O’Dell was a full-time nurse anesthetist who craved creativity. Then he came up with a side hustle that wowed everyone

A ‘Shark Tank’ contestant, who is a full-time nurse anesthetist, pitched his side hustle worth millions of dollars. Mike O’Dell was a creative and a risk-taker, qualities not typically associated with his profession. He wanted to see if he could apply those traits to his side hustle, Legit Kits, a do-it-yourself quilting company that sells more than 60 different quilt kits. On the show, O’Dell explained that the quilt kits in the market are often “tedious” and “dull” in design. His company intends to introduce more creative rugs to the market at price points ranging from $89 to $599, as stated on the company’s official website.

“I created a company that is not your grandma's quilt patterns. I'd like to introduce you to Legit Kits,” he said. “These are easy-to-sew foundation paper piece patterns and kits that make beautiful masterpieces,” he added. He went ahead and showed a video of how the quilts are carefully made and designed. O’Dell’s high energy and passion for his business kept the Sharks entertained. The entrepreneur revealed that he got into this business because he wanted to be part of someone’s legacy. After all, it's not just money, but quilts, that are passed down in a family for generations.

But what impressed the investors the most was his profession in the healthcare industry. “I was a full-time registered nurse anesthetist, and I work with pediatric patients,” he said. When Kevin O’Leary pointed out that Legit Kits started as a side business, O’Dell agreed. “This is my side hustle that’s blowing up,” he added. As a people person, he gravitated towards working in healthcare, but eventually, he felt his creative thirst needed to be quenched. “I've realized that I am a high creative with a high risk tolerance, and neither of those two points works well with my current career,” he added, sending the investors into a fit of laughter.

Although the story and product seemed promising, Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran decided to opt out of the deal, insisting that they weren’t the right fit for the company. Lori Greiner and guest judge Jamie Kern Lima—the co-founder of IT Cosmetics—had issues with Legit Kits’ inventory management strategy, so they also withdrew from the deal, leaving O’Dell’s fate in O’Leary’s hands. Mr. Wonderful made him a lucrative offer of $150,000 in exchange for 5% stake in his company, but with an additional $10 royalty on each sale.

O’Leary explained that he would efficiently advertise the company on social media and help with marketing. With no other offer on the table, O’Dell accepted the deal. Speaking to CNBC Make It, the entrepreneur revealed that he works four days a week at a hospital, and one day a week on his quilting company. On the other days, his employees run the business. He admitted that his side hustle forced him to “build a company that can run without me there,” he said. “It’s forced me to hire people I can trust,” the entrepreneur added.