'Shark Tank' guest Jamie Kern Lima's success is known, but the pain she overcame is a story you need to hear

Jamie Kern Lima’s journey is inspiring, but there’s a lot more to her story than meets the eye

On 'Shark Tank', guest shark and IT Cosmetics co-founder Jamie Kern Lima is often recognized for her inspiring journey, but her husband, Paulo Lima, played an equally pivotal role behind the scenes. While Jamie became a household name as a successful entrepreneur, Paulo, with his Wall Street investment banking background, brought invaluable financial expertise and business acumen to the table, helping shape IT Cosmetics into the billion-dollar brand it is today.

In 2008, Jamie and Paulo founded IT Cosmetics after Jamie struggled with skin issues like rosacea and hyperpigmentation. Jamie's vision was to create makeup that was safe for even the most sensitive skin. Through early struggles and rejections from retailers, Paulo remained unwavering in his belief in Jamie’s dream, supporting her both emotionally and financially. One of the key moments that propelled the brand’s success was Jamie’s bold move on QVC, where she wiped off her makeup on-air to demonstrate the effectiveness of IT Cosmetics' products. Paulo was there throughout, managing the logistics and supporting Jamie as they navigated the challenges of rapid growth. This moment led to IT Cosmetics becoming the top-selling beauty brand on QVC. Today, the couple lives in Los Angeles with their two children, and in 2019, they purchased a beach house in Carpinteria, California, from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, where they enjoy family time by the ocean. Paulo's contribution to the business was crucial, not just in terms of business strategy but also in his unwavering belief in Jamie’s vision. Together, they proved that a strong partnership could create both a wildly successful business and a fulfilling life.

A look at 'Shark Tank' guest shark Paulo Lima's career

Paulo Lima is a successful entrepreneur and business leader, best known for co-founding IT Cosmetics, one of the most successful and innovative beauty companies to ever hit the market. Founded in 2004, IT Cosmetics began as a small venture in Paulo's living room alongside his wife, Jamie Kern Lima. Over time, it grew to become the largest prestige makeup brand in the United States.

Paulo graduated with a BBA from the University of Michigan and later earned his MBA from Columbia University. Early in his career, he worked on Wall Street, focusing on mergers and acquisitions at various firms, including Credit Suisse and Peter J. Solomon Co. His financial background equipped him with valuable tools that proved beneficial as he transitioned into entrepreneurship. He has received several prestigious awards, including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and recognition as a Goldman Sachs 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneur. He is also committed to philanthropy, having donated more than $50 million through IT Cosmetics and his philanthropy to various causes, demonstrating a strong commitment to giving back to society.

How Paulo Lima and Jamie Kern Lima overcame infertility after years of struggle

Jamie Kern Lima and her husband, Paulo Lima, endured an emotionally challenging 10-year struggle with infertility. Over this decade, they faced multiple miscarriages, each filled with heartbreak. During these difficult years, Jamie and Paulo found strength in each other. Eventually, they began exploring surrogacy, which led them to an incredible woman who, in Jamie's words, became their 'Real Life Angel.'

She helped carry their little bundle of joy, Wonder—a daughter who entered their lives, filling their hearts with love and giving them every reason to believe their family could grow. When they decided to have a second child, their surrogate helped make the dream come true once again, carrying their son. Jamie commonly shares publicly about her struggles with infertility to inspire others who are facing similar situations. Today, Jamie and Paulo cherish their roles as parents, feeling grateful for the journey that brought their two beautiful children into their lives.