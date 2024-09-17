What happened to Kelly? 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star's health scare drives her to back son Matt McAdams's romance

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Matt McAdams's mother Kelly McAdams has been diagnosed with life-threatening disease

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love a Mama's Boy' mother and son duo Kelly and Matt McAdams have returned for Season 4 to navigate their relationship with the hope of having a new start. Matt's mom Kelly has recently been diagnosed with a disease called Sleep Apnea. Kelly explained about her health scare and shared, "Sleep Apnea is when you go to sleep, you can stop breathing, and if it's not taken care of, it can go into more diseases."

TLC show star further noted, "I have a mask, I have a machine... it hooks up to, and I hate wearing it." Matt and Kelly have continued their sleepy-time tea with some added responsibilities. Matt now regularly helps Kelly putting her oxygen mask on and a head massage before going to bed. However, being diagnosed with a deadly disease has changed Kelly a lot and she's now ready to see Matt with another woman.

Matt has now moved out of his mother's house to be in his newly-built abode and Kelly admitted that it would be thrilled to have grandchildren running down the steps screaming for Mimi Kelly. Matt is hopeful his next relationship won't fail due to his close connection with his mom.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Kelly is now open for Matt McAdams's love life (@tlc)

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Matt brings Kelly McAdams to his date

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Kelly McAdams claimed she would approach Matt McAdams's love life differently. She would be kinder, gentler, and more forgiving. Matt notably believed his mother's promises and brought him to his date which was a shock for his potential girlfriend. However, Matt's date admitted that she would not bring her mom to the first date because "that's kind of a deal breaker for me."

However, she was not the first one to question Matt and Kelly's relationship. The TLC show trailer has teased that Matt went on a different date and his potential girlfriend dished similar thoughts. Finding a girlfriend would be tough for Matt if he continued taking his mother on his dates. Matt's dates would find him weird and ditch him after their first interaction.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Matt brings his mother Kelly McAdams to his date (@tlc)

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Matt McAdams left heartbroken after split with Devon Hawley

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Matt McAdams has recently reflected on his split with Devon Hawley. He claimed that Devon became the love of his life and everything was perfect. Sadly, Devon suddenly decided to break up with Matt without giving any reason. He was left heartbroken and devastated after the split.

Matt and Devon crossed their paths for the first time in 2019. However, they romantically got involved after Matt's dramatic split with Brittany in 2022. Devon was everything to Matt as she loved and cared for him just as his mom, Kelly McAdams. However, Kelly notably never liked Matt and Devon's romance as she didn't want to be replaced.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Matt McAdams and Devon Hawley broke up (Instagram/@mcadams_matt/@dailydoseof_devon)

