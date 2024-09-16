Are Matt McAdams and Devon Hawley still together? 'I Love A Mama's Boy' star's mother throws his romance off course

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Matt McAdams has been through three breakups since his debut in Season 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Matt McAdams has been through three breakups since his debut in Season 1, all of which were caused by his mother, Kelly McAdams, and her disapproval of his relationships. Sadly, Matt and Devon Hawley are not together anymore as their romance also hit a roadblock.

Matt first met Devon in 2019, but the two didn’t form a romantic connection until their second meeting in 2022. Soon after he was caught cheating on Brittany with multiple partners leading to his split, Matt fell in love with Devon and was thrilled for his new relationship. Matt and Devon have not officially addressed the reasons for their split, but they may offer hints about the drama in the upcoming season of the TLC show. However, Devon providing maternal presence to Matt in the absence of his mother Kelly made their relationship stronger than his previous ones but also could be the reason for their split. Kelly has always been possessive of her son and couldn’t tolerate Devon loving Matt more than she did. Her involvement in Matt's romantic life, along with her constant interference, ultimately contributed to their breakup.

Who is 'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Devon Hawley currently dating?

Shortly after the premiere of 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 3, Devon Hawley moved on from Matt McAdams to Craig Smalley in 2023. However, Devon has since parted ways with Craig Smalley and now has a new man in her life. She is currently dating Zack Finley, the owner of Finley Home Services.

Devon has been enjoying her life with Zack, frequently documenting their romantic trips to golf tournaments on Instagram. Meanwhile, Matt has also moved on with a new girlfriend but has chosen to keep her identity private. Matt is determined to keep his new girlfriend away from the drama of the TLC show and avoid any negativity from viewers. Surprisingly, Kelly McAdams seems to have approved of her, as they recently enjoyed a family cruise together.

Kelly searches for a perfect partner for her son Matt McAdams

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 will document Matt McAdams's single life after his split with Devon Hawley. However, this time Kelly will help Matt find his new partner. In the recent trailer, Matt admitted, "I think that deep down, my mom does want me to find the girl." Kelly is determined to find a perfect partner for her son Matt but will she?

Kelly promised to be 'less involved' in Matt's romantic life, but she ended up crashing his first date. Matt's potential girlfriend is not pleased with this and claims, "I would not bring my mom to a first date. That's kind of a deal-breaker for me." However, Matt admitted that Kelly has been a barrier in his love life, stating, "I'm 33 and single. My mom's the problem, it's not me."

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 will premiere on Monday, September 16 at 9 pm ET on TLC.