'I Love a Mama's Boy': Delve into 5 jaw-dropping moments when TLC moms went too far

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love A Mama's Boy' is returning after two years of hiatus with the drama of the four new families and cringiest moments. The TLC show navigates the challenging relationships of couples with their in-laws, especially the mothers. Additionally, the partners have to navigate their boyfriends's extreme closeness to the moms.

The TLC show's mamas sometimes push the limits of motherhood by putting their own needs first and flexing their dominance sabotaging their sons's relationships. Additionally, the mothers get too close to their sons on the TLC show which leaves viewers questioning if they are a romantic couple.

Kelly notably had multiple shocking encounters with her son Matt McAdams leaving viewers reeling by her cringe-worthy antics. Her possessiveness over Matt has reached new heights, as she's even sabotaged his relationships to keep him close. Delve into more awkwardly jaw-dropping moments between mothers and sons which have shocked the viewers over the last few seasons.

Kelly eavesdrops at Matt McAdams's door at night

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Kelly gifted a box full of condoms to her son, Matt McAdams, wasn't crazy enough that she eavesdropped at his door. She also often shared sex advice with her son and suggested new ways to spice things up with his partner. However, she admitted on the TLC show that she sometimes casually walks by Matt's bedroom door at night to hear things if he had an active sex life.

Additionally, Kelly went lingerie shopping with her son Matt for his now ex-partner Kimberly Cobb. Kelly and Matt are returning to Season 4 of the TLC show and continue showing their unlikable relationship. Kelly entered the bathroom while Matt was taking a shower and unconventionally grabbed him.

Kelly's over possessiveness for Matt McAdams makes things awkward (Facebook/@tlc)

Laila shaves Shekeb Sekander's back

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Laila Sekander wants her son to be with a girl of her choice and she tries her best to sabotage Shekeb Sekander's romance with Emily Chu. However, Laila is very close to her son Shekeb and feeds him with her hands just like a loving mother. However, Laila previously used to help Shekeb in bathing until the 6th grade and she admitted to missing 'those days'. Laila admitted to a strange intimate act that cringed the viewers. She admitted to shaving Shekeb's back once a month.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Laila shaves her son Shekeb Sekander's back (@tlc)

Esther opts for a sensual dance with her son Ethan Weisman

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 1 star Esther Weisman turned a sweet memory into an extremely bizarre moment. Esther was rehearsing a dance with her son Ethan Weisman when she approved her son's request to dance on Marvin Gaye's 'Sexual Healing'. Esther and Ethan notably wanted the routine to be 'romantic, sexual, and sensual.'

Annette enjoys a couple's massage with her son Jason McClay

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 2 star Jason McClay offered her mother Annette for a couple's massage and his mom agreed without any hesitation. Annette admitted to enjoying the intimate bonding with her son and claimed, "When Jason and I go on a date together, it's a great way for me to spoil him."

Annette enjoys a couple's massage with her son Jason McClay (@tlc)

Shirlene enjoys a hot bath with Austin

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 mother-and-son duo Shirlene and Austin have teased their unusually close bond in the trailer. Shirlene has recently moved back to her son's place and had a great time together. To make things memorable, Shirlene enjoyed a hot tub bath with Austin and spanked him.

Shirlene enjoys a hot bath with her son Austin (Facebook/@tlc)

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 will premiere on Monday, September 16 at 9 pm ET on TLC.