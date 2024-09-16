Where is Matt McAdams now? 'I Love A Mama’s Boy’ Season 4 star hit with abuse allegations by ex

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Matt McAdams's ex-girlfriend filed for a restraining order against him in February 2022

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Matt McAdams is all set to return to 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 with a new love interest. Matt is currently living in Sacramento, California, and enjoying his luxurious lifestyle. However, Matt has recently found himself in the spotlight after his ex-fiance Kimberly Cobb filed for a protective order for domestic abuse against Matt in February 2022.

However, Kim's mother Nicole Schnehimider doubled down on the accusation and slammed the TLC network for giving a platform to an 'abuser'. Nicole further noted that she had also witnessed Matt's history of violence. She backed up her claims with court documents and revealed that Matt's outburst in the Season 2 finale was just a glimpse of his aggressive behavior. Nicole called Matt a narcissist, emotionally and physically controlling. While Kim was restricted from publicly sharing details, her mother took it upon herself to expose Matt’s behavior. Additionally, she also claimed that TLC ended Kim's contract after she accused Matt of physical abuse.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Matt McAdams has been accused of physical violence (Instagram/@mcadams_matt)

Why did 'I Love A Mama's Boy' stars Matt McAdams and Kimberly Cobb split?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars Matt McAdams and Kimberly Cobb had been in a relationship for four years and their whirlwind romance was documented on Season 2 of the TLC show. However, the couple got separated after Kim was frustrated by Matt's mother Kelly McAdams as she scrutinized every detail of their lives.

Kim previously revealed that she received a huge job offer in Austin, Texas, and had to move to the new state. Matt, however, was not prepared to move to a new state without his mother, leading to their separation. However, Kim later revealed the real reason for the split during an IG Q&A session and said, "It was the lack of support, respect, and honesty." She further noted that the real "nail in the coffin" was being cursed out in public.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' stars Matt McAdams and Kimberly Cobb were in a relationship for four years (@tlc)

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Matt McAdams plans to move out from his mother Kelly's house

'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Matt McAdams didn't move into his mother Kelly's home after his and Kimberly Cobb's apartment was destroyed in a fire. Matt and Kelly had been planning to build a new house which ended up with their split. However, Matt has been hesitant to leave his mother's house due to her controlling behavior.

In the upcoming Season 4, Kelly wants to find a perfect partner for Matt which has been bothering him. Although Matt is open to starting a new relationship, Matt has realized that Kelly might be a problem in his life. He plans to move out of Kelly's house to avoid having his relationships sabotaged.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Matt McAdams plans to move out of his mother Kelly's house (Facebook/@tlc)

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 will premiere on Monday, September 16 at 9 pm ET on TLC.