‘American Idol’ contestant reveals harsh truth about the show no one talks about: ‘They advertise that…’

From rejection to debut album, Jack Blocker reflects on life after 'American Idol'

Paul Simon of 'Simon & Garfunkel' is perhaps one of the greatest singer-songwriters of his day, and if an 'American Idol' judge is reminded of the Rock n' Roll Hall of Famer at an audition, it says a lot about the contestant. What would be more astonishing is if that contestant got rejected by two other judges, only to come back because the crew wanted him. 'American Idol' fans know this story all too well; the contestant is Jack Blocker, whose audition was one for the books, and a year after being placed third in 'American Idol' Season 22, the folk singer-songwriter just released his debut album, 'The Land on Most High'.

Blocker described his new album as "a collection of nostalgic daydreams,” as per Grateful Web. “It’s a picture that’s painted using hundreds of little memories and moments—the driveway basketball games, motel naps, homemade slip ‘n slides, and trailside snacks that seemed insignificant at the time but continually creep back around to scratch my brain. My hope is that the deeper I dive into my own memories through these songs, the more vividly each person listening will imagine theirs,” he said. And in an interview with Us Weekly, he discussed in detail how the reality-TV show that he was almost kicked out of in the audition changed his life.

“I don’t think Idol ever advertises that you’re going to leave with a career,” he told the media outlet. “I think they advertise that you’re going to leave with more opportunity than you walked in with. And I think that is very true. However far you get on the show, it’s more than what you walked in with.” For Blocker, the 'American Idol' journey had been particularly interesting. "I think you have a really good-sounding voice, I think you're doing some bad habits with the way you're delivering," Katy Perry said at his audition. Even Lionel Richie gave him a 'No'. As the season progressed, both judges apologised to the Nashville resident, as per Parade.

But 'Idol' doesn't always make you a superstar, and the grind for musicians remains. For Blocker, too, 'American Idol' gave him the kickstart he needed, but his life hasn't been a bed of roses. “It’s tough sometimes to come from the show and then you go to play for 20 people in Iowa,” he told Us Weekly. “The magnitude of it is so stark. But if music is the goal, then all of that is just part of it. I don’t think Idol doesn’t hold up their end of the deal at all. I think they do exactly what they advertise. And they’re really awesome at it, and they’re so kind afterward, and they want to help out artists, but at the end of the day, an artist has to do their job,” he added, expressing the dedication he has towards his art.

Later in the interview, he shared what drives him in his life: "I love the journey, and I think the journey is part of what makes a career flourish. This is the philosophy that has helped him navigate the ups and downs of his singing career. “The financial side can definitely be frustrating. The social media side can be frustrating,” Blocker said, but underscored that the journey is all that one should focus on.